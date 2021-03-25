Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in March 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the biggest battle royale games on the mobile platform. Both games are designed for players with low-end smartphones and have low device requirements.

This article compares the device optimization and performance of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire to determine which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021.

PUBG Mobile Lite va Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Advertisement

Gameplay mechanism

Both games have traditional battle royale elements.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players battle on an island to become the last man/team standing. Free Fire, on the other hand, sees 50 players landing on an island and battling it out to win a match.

In both games, a single battle royale match can last up to 20 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is immersive and offers players a more realistic world. It includes graphics and illustrations with a lot of contrast. The game also runs flawlessly on high-end devices at 60 FPS frame rates.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the graphics in Free Fire are more arcade-like. Having said that, the game does have decent color variations. It also has 60 FPS frame rate support on high-end devices.

Conclusion: Which is better?

Since PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are made for low-end Android devices, both games can run seamlessly on 1 GB or 2 GB RAM phones.

However, when it comes to gameplay style, Free Fire offers a lot more diversity than PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can, therefore, choose the former over the latter if they want a better in-game experience.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions, and players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.

Also read: Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?