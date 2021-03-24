PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version download: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite, i.e., the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, was released for players with low-end devices. The game is only available on the Android platform and requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The latest iteration of the game is the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest version of the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version via APK file

Players who have an older version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices can directly update to the newer one in-game. However, those who do not have the 0.20.0 version can first download it and then update it to the 0.20.1 version of the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the “Download APK” button. The APK download will begin soon.

Step 3: Players can then enable the “Install from unknown source” option if not done before. After this, they should locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Finally, players can open the application on their device. Once the in-game patches are complete, they can enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If the player encounters a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps above again.

Note: The APK file size is around 575 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the in-game patch varies. Users have to make sure that there is sufficient space available on their devices before downloading the file.

