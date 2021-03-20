Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has better Battle Royale mode in March 2021

Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the most prominent names in the Esports industry and have been leading the community since their release. Both have great gameplay qualities and superior graphic optimization.

Free Fire is especially known for its low-end device optimization functions, whereas PUBG Mobile is widely known for its rich and heavy graphics.

The titles are based on the essence of battle royale but have different features and offer different gameplay experiences.

This article will discuss which offers a better battle royale experience to players in March 2021.

PUBG Mobile or Free Fire, which game has better Battle Royale mode?

To determine which offers the best experience, the graphics and gameplay of both titles will be considered.

Gameplay style: Battle Royale mode

PUBG Mobile offers 100 players landing on the ground, whereas Free Fire offers 50 players.

They have different match time durations because the number of players varies. A PUBG Mobile matches last approximately 30-35 minutes, whereas Free Fire matches finish within 15 minutes.

Free Fire's characters and pets stand out as unique attributes of this game. Pets and characters also have special abilities to perform on the ground. A character can be paired with a pet to form a fighting team with collaborative powers.

Beyond fighting other players, one can also also surfboard, zip line, and form gloo walls, adding to the diversity of gameplay in Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile lacks all these features and sticks to the usual battle royale experience where players land, loot, fight, and survive till the match ends.

Conclusion

Both of these titles are excellent in their own way and offer an entertaining experience.

In terms of gameplay, Free Fire is the clear winner with its diverse in-game mechanics. PUBG Mobile offers better graphics of both these games, PUBG Mobile is better than the former.

PUBG Mobile offers better, more realistic, and detailed graphic textures, while Free Fire is more cartoonish and vibrant.

Since graphics also add to a player's BR experience, PUBG Mobile is better in terms of visual experience in the BR mode. At the same time, Free Fire offers a much better gameplay experience to BR mode players.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion.