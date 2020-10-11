Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has more weapons?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are arguably the two of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. They have huge fan bases courtesy to the unique features that the developers incorporate with each update.

Weapons are an essential aspect in both games, and they offer the users a vast arsenal to utilise on the battlefield. Players, as a result, tend to compare the options that these battle royale titles provide.

In this article, we discuss which among Free Fire and PUBG Mobile has more weapons.

Also read: Ankush Free Fire vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Which among Free Fire and PUBG Mobile has more weapons?

List of all weapons in Free Fire

RGS50 MGL140 M79 Gatling M249 CG15 P90 MP40 UMP MP5 VSS Thompson Katana Bat Grenade Pan Machete AN94 XM8 M60 SVD Famas M4A1 AK SKS Groza M14 Scar Heatgun Aug Parafal Treatment Gun M500 M1873 USP G18 Desert Eagle Hand Cannon Spas12 M1014 M1887 Crossbow Kar98K AWM M82B

List of all weapons in PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

AKM M16A4 SCAR-L M416 Groza AUG QBZ M762 Mk47 G36C Kar98K M24 AWM Win94 SKS VSS Mini14 Mk14 SLR QBU MK12 UZI UMP45 Vector Thompson SMG Bizon MP5K P90 S686 S1897 S12K DBS M249 DP-28 P92 P1911 R1895 P18C R45 Sawed-off Flare Gun Skorpion Desert Eagle Machete Crowbar Sickle Pan Crossbow Frag Grenade Smoke Grenade Molotov Cocktail Stun Grenades

(The names of the weapons mentioned above are taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire and the inventory section in PUBG Mobile, respectively)

One of the significant differences between these weapons is that Free Fire doesn't consist of the DMR, with guns like SKS and SVD placed in the AR category. In total, there are 45 weapons present in Free Fire, while PUBG Mobile offers users a broader range of options, with 52.

Also read: How to add symbols to your name in PUBG Mobile: Step-by-step guide