Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has more weapons?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are arguably the two of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. They have huge fan bases courtesy to the unique features that the developers incorporate with each update.
Weapons are an essential aspect in both games, and they offer the users a vast arsenal to utilise on the battlefield. Players, as a result, tend to compare the options that these battle royale titles provide.
In this article, we discuss which among Free Fire and PUBG Mobile has more weapons.
Which among Free Fire and PUBG Mobile has more weapons?
List of all weapons in Free Fire
- RGS50
- MGL140
- M79
- Gatling
- M249
- CG15
- P90
- MP40
- UMP
- MP5
- VSS
- Thompson
- Katana
- Bat
- Grenade
- Pan
- Machete
- AN94
- XM8
- M60
- SVD
- Famas
- M4A1
- AK
- SKS
- Groza
- M14
- Scar
- Heatgun
- Aug
- Parafal
- Treatment Gun
- M500
- M1873
- USP
- G18
- Desert Eagle
- Hand Cannon
- Spas12
- M1014
- M1887
- Crossbow
- Kar98K
- AWM
- M82B
List of all weapons in PUBG Mobile
- AKM
- M16A4
- SCAR-L
- M416
- Groza
- AUG
- QBZ
- M762
- Mk47
- G36C
- Kar98K
- M24
- AWM
- Win94
- SKS
- VSS
- Mini14
- Mk14
- SLR
- QBU
- MK12
- UZI
- UMP45
- Vector
- Thompson SMG
- Bizon
- MP5K
- P90
- S686
- S1897
- S12K
- DBS
- M249
- DP-28
- P92
- P1911
- R1895
- P18C
- R45
- Sawed-off
- Flare Gun
- Skorpion
- Desert Eagle
- Machete
- Crowbar
- Sickle
- Pan
- Crossbow
- Frag Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
- Molotov Cocktail
- Stun Grenades
(The names of the weapons mentioned above are taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire and the inventory section in PUBG Mobile, respectively)
One of the significant differences between these weapons is that Free Fire doesn't consist of the DMR, with guns like SKS and SVD placed in the AR category. In total, there are 45 weapons present in Free Fire, while PUBG Mobile offers users a broader range of options, with 52.
Published 11 Oct 2020, 13:17 IST