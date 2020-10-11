Create
Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has more weapons?

Image Credits: Mr Abstha / YouTube
PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are arguably the two of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. They have huge fan bases courtesy to the unique features that the developers incorporate with each update. 

Weapons are an essential aspect in both games, and they offer the users a vast arsenal to utilise on the battlefield. Players, as a result, tend to compare the options that these battle royale titles provide. 

In this article, we discuss which among Free Fire and PUBG Mobile has more weapons.

Which among Free Fire and PUBG Mobile has more weapons?

List of all weapons in Free Fire

  1. RGS50
  2. MGL140
  3. M79
  4. Gatling
  5. M249
  6. CG15
  7. P90
  8. MP40
  9. UMP
  10. MP5
  11. VSS
  12. Thompson
  13. Katana
  14. Bat
  15. Grenade
  16. Pan
  17. Machete
  18. AN94
  19. XM8
  20. M60
  21. SVD
  22. Famas
  23. M4A1
  24. AK
  25. SKS
  26. Groza
  27. M14
  28. Scar
  29. Heatgun
  30. Aug
  31. Parafal
  32. Treatment Gun
  33. M500
  34. M1873
  35. USP
  36. G18
  37. Desert Eagle
  38. Hand Cannon
  39. Spas12
  40. M1014
  41. M1887
  42. Crossbow
  43. Kar98K
  44. AWM
  45. M82B

List of all weapons in PUBG Mobile

  1. AKM
  2. M16A4
  3. SCAR-L
  4. M416
  5. Groza
  6. AUG
  7. QBZ
  8. M762
  9. Mk47
  10. G36C
  11. Kar98K
  12. M24
  13. AWM
  14. Win94
  15. SKS
  16. VSS
  17. Mini14
  18. Mk14
  19. SLR
  20. QBU
  21. MK12
  22. UZI
  23. UMP45
  24. Vector
  25. Thompson SMG
  26. Bizon
  27. MP5K
  28. P90
  29. S686
  30. S1897
  31. S12K
  32. DBS
  33. M249
  34. DP-28
  35. P92
  36. P1911
  37. R1895
  38. P18C
  39. R45
  40. Sawed-off
  41. Flare Gun
  42. Skorpion
  43. Desert Eagle
  44. Machete
  45. Crowbar
  46. Sickle
  47. Pan
  48. Crossbow
  49. Frag Grenade
  50. Smoke Grenade
  51. Molotov Cocktail
  52. Stun Grenades

(The names of the weapons mentioned above are taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire and the inventory section in PUBG Mobile, respectively)

One of the significant differences between these weapons is that Free Fire doesn't consist of the DMR, with guns like SKS and SVD placed in the AR category. In total, there are 45 weapons present in Free Fire, while PUBG Mobile offers users a broader range of options, with 52.

