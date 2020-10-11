How to add symbols to your name in PUBG Mobile: Step by Step guide

The Battle Royale genre has become quite prevalent on the mobile platform as games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have emerged as the global front-runners for the medium. For low end phones, PUBG Mobile Lite has been specifically created in countries where the prevalence of high end devices in less.

PUBG Mobile sees 100 players drop onto an island and fighting out against each other until the last one or team survives, similar to every other battle royale genre. One interesting fact about the game is that the players can set their own IGNs (In-game names), which often leads to interesting and stylish choices.

New players don't know about how they can incorporate such symbols in their name as there is no option for it in the game. In this article, we give a step-by-step guide on adding symbols to your in-game name in PUBG Mobile.

How to add symbols to your name in PUBG Mobile?

One such website - fsymbols.com

The players require to use websites as regular keyboards on mobile devices do not consist of symbols. There are several websites like gypu.com, fsymbols.com, and coolsymbol.com that they can use. Here's how they can use such websites:

Step 1: First, you would have to open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Several symbols will appear on the screen. Scroll and click on the required symbol to be copied.

Step 3: Lastly, paste the copied symbol in the respective IGN.

How to change the name in PUBG Mobile

To change the name in PUBG Mobile, the players require to have a rename card. Here's how they can change their IGNs:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the 'Inventory' option.

Step 2: Next, press on the tab below the emote section.

Step 3: Click on the rename card and press on the use button. A dialog box will appear, prompting the users to enter the new nickname in the text field.

Step 4: Paste the required name and click on the button below it. The IGN will be changed.

