Content creation and streaming have become a possible career option for many gamers. The immense popularity of PUBG Mobile has led to the emergence of several content creators. If you are an avid PUBG Mobile fan, you must’ve heard the names of Levinho and Tacaz.

These two are renowned PUBG Mobile content creators, with millions of subscribers across platforms. In this article, we compare the PUBG Mobile stats of both these YouTubers.

Levinho vs Tacaz: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?

Levinho’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Levinho's PUBG Mobile ID is 546590561, and his IGN is Išá

Season 15 stats

His stats in Squads (Season 15)

In the current season, Levinho has featured in 541 games and ended up winning 25 of them, with that translating to a win rate of 6.5%. He has also finished in the Top 10 a whopping 114 times. The content creator has notched up 2430 kills, maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 4.49, and even inflicted an average damage of 698.3 HP per match.

Moreover, he has played a single solo game and stood victorious in it; in the process notching 18 kills.

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5545342200, and his IGN is TH・๖ۣACLNYT.

Season 15 Stats

His stats in Squads (Season 15)

In the current season, Tacaz is placed in Diamond II and has featured in 118 squad games, winning 20 of them, at a win rate of 16.9%. He has also finished in the top 10 on seperate 39 occasions. The content creator has notched up 1060 kills at a solid K/D ratio of 3.98, and boasts a monstrous average damage of 1349.2.

Apart from this he has also played a singular solo game, but is yet to register a victory or a kill in this mode.

Comparison

Both of the content creators have incredible stats on PUBG Mobile. Tacaz plays in the Asian server, while Levinho plays in the European server. On top of that, most of the matches that Levinho played, are Solo vs Squad.

However, if we ignore the above facts and look at the numbers alone, then Tacaz is relatively better in the squad mode. As both of them have only featured in a single solo game each, the stats in that game mode are not comparable.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games on PUBG Mobile)

