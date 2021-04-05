Free Fire working redeem codes for April 5th: Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best ways to acquire exclusive in-game items for free. Garena releases these codes on their official social media handles.

Players can only use redeem codes from the Rewards Redemption Site.

This article provides a list of working redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire working redeem codes for April 5th

Rewards

Here are the working redeem codes for April 5th and their rewards:

FF7MUY4ME6SC - Paleolithic Bundle (ID server)

SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle (India Server)

Note: These redeem codes are only meant for players on specific servers. Players from other regions or servers cannot use them. When such players try to use the codes, they will encounter the following error message:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must click the link below to visit the rewards redemption site.

Rewards redemption website: Click here

Log in to Free Fire account

Step 2: Next, they must log in to their Free Fire account via any of the methods they have linked it with (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter).

Note: Guest account holders will not be able to use the redeem codes. They should consider binding their account with any of the above apps or websites to do so.

Next, enter the redeem code

Step 3: Players should then enter the redeem code in the text field and tap on the confirm button.

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, players will receive their rewards within 24 hours.

Paleolithic Bundle

Step 5: Players can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section. All currency-based rewards will be credited directly to the players’ accounts.

Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Players will not be able to use redeem codes that have expired. If they try to use such a code, they will get an error message stating that the code has expired or has been redeemed.

Players will then have to wait for a new set of codes to be released.

