Free Fire working redeem code for today (11th April): Full list of rewards

There are numerous ways to obtain free items in Garena Free Fire, including official events and redeem codes. The latter is one of the better alternatives as it requires the least amount of effort and can provide a plethora of rewards when redeemed successfully.

However, the only drawback of redeem codes is that they work only for a limited timeframe after which they expire and cannot be used any further.

This article provides players with a working Free Fire redeem code for April 11, 2021.

Free Fire working redeem code for today (11th April)

Paleolithic Bundle in Free Fire

Redeem code: FF7MUY4ME6SC

Reward: Paleolithic Bundle

Note : Only Indonesian or ID server players can use this code to obtain the exclusive Paleolithic Bundle. Users from other areas cannot use it to collect the rewards. They will face an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. The code cannot be used in this region” when trying to use the code.

How to use Free Fire redeem code

To use the Free Fire redeem code, players have to visit the rewards redemption website. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Use this link to head to the rewards redemption website.

First, players have to visit the rewards redemption website

Step 2: Log in to the website using any one of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID.

Guest users cannot claim the rewards using the redeem code. Hence, they must bind their Free Fire account to one of the social media platforms mentioned above.

Next, they must enter the code and tap on the confirm button

Step 3: Paste the redeem code into the text field and tap on the confirm button.

Step 4: Once this process is completed successfully, the rewards will soon be sent to the players.

Step 5: They can collect the rewards from the mail section. Currency rewards, if any, will be credited automatically to the players.

If the player encounters an error while redeeming the code, presumably, the code has been completely used or isn’t available for that particular region.

