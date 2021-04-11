Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the well-known names in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs one of the most successful Free Fire channels – Total Gaming that boasts nearly 22.8 million subscribers and over 3.3 billion views on his channel. He is famous for his entertaining live streams and videos.

Vincenzo is one of the top-most content creators from the Middle East server. The player is reputed worldwide for his fantastic gameplay and skills.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 11175 squad matches against his name and has clinched 2714 of them, approximating a win ratio of 24.28%. He amassed 41810 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

He has won 310 of the 1674 duo games to date, which comes down to a win rate of 18.51%. With 6505 kills, he held a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Total Gaming has 907 solo appearances and has bettered his foes on 79 occasions, ensuring a win percentage of 8.71%. He bagged 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has 90 Booyahs in 430 squad matches, with a win percentage of 20.93%. In these matches, he secured 1893 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 5.57.

He competed in seven duo games and has triumphed in three games, resulting in a K/D ratio of 42.85%. With 36 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 9.

Besides this, he has played two solo games but is yet to win a match or get a kill.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

LIfetime stats

OP Vincenzo has 3471 first-place finishes in 20646 squad games, translating to a win ratio of 16.81%. In these matches, he has secured 73376 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Besides this, he has featured in 1717 duo games and has a win tally of 298 games, managing a win ratio of 17.35%. The YouTuber has notched 5024 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

OP Vincenzo has engaged in 1147 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 103 of them, with a K/D ratio of 8.97%. In the process, he has 2866 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has participated in 360 squad matches and has stood victorious in 11 of them, which narrows down to a win ratio of 3.05%. He registered 936 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Apart from this, OP Vincenzo has played eight solo games and has clinched a single one of them, converting to a win percentage of 12.5%. He amassed 37 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Comparison

The players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has the lead in K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime squad and duo matches. Simultaneously, Vincenzo has a better win percentage in solo games as Ajjubhai has the edge in the K/D ratio.

The ranked solo and duo stats cannot be evaluated since they haven’t played sufficient games. Meanwhile, in squad matches, Ajjubhai has the upper hand.

