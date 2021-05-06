Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 6th): Free Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem codes generally provide users with various rewards, which also include gun crates and other loot boxes.

Loot crates are a means to obtain the numerous exciting items like bundles, gun skins, and so forth in Garena Free Fire. When users open such crates, a reward is drawn at random. Players can usually purchase these crates from the in-game store by spending diamonds.

However, spending diamonds isn't feasible for everyone, and redeem codes provide them with a perfect alternative.

Here is the working Free Fire redeem code for May 6th, 2021.

Disclaimer: The code is currently working and may expire soon.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 6th)

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Reward: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: The Free Fire redeem code provided above is only meant for users in the Indonesian server. Users from another region cannot use it to claim the rewards and will subsequently face the following error when trying to do the same: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using the Free Fire redeem code to obtain the loot crate

The steps for using the redeem code is provided below:

Step 1: Players can head over to Free Fire's reward redemption site via this link.

Log in through the preferred means

Step 2: Users must log in to their Free Fire ID via the platform they have linked to their ID.

This step is mandatory since guest users cannot claim rewards using the code. Consequently, they have to bind their account with one of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Enter the redeem code and click the confirm button

Step 3: Once users have logged in, they must enter the code provided above in the text field and click the confirm button. And then a dialog box will appear; click ok.

Tap on the ok button

Step 4: Rewards will be credited to the player's account within 24 hours of the successful redemption. These can be collected from the game's mail section.

If an error occurs while redeeming, it is likely that the code has expired and cannot be used for redemption. There is no possible way to get around it to obtain the rewards.

Players can check the video above to know more about redeeming codes in Garena Free Fire.