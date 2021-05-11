Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 11th): Free loot crate reward

Free Fire offers players a variety of cosmetics, including skins, costumes, pets, and more. More often than not, players have to spend diamonds to buy these items.

Redeem codes are one of the best means by which players can procure exclusive in-game rewards for free. Garena periodically releases such codes, and today has seen one come out as well.

This article showcases the working Free Fire redeem code for today.

Disclaimer: Code only works for a specific duration and might expire soon.

Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 11th)

Reward of the redeem code

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Rewards: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: The redeem code given above is only for players from the Indonesian region. If players from other countries/regions try to use it, they will encounter an error message that reads,

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Steps to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem code in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: The codes have to be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site. Users can head there by clicking here.

Players must log in

Step 2: After reaching the website, players must log in to their Free Fire account via the platform they have linked it to. The following are the ones available:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

It is worth noting that players with guest accounts will not be able to use the code and will have to bind it to one of the platforms stated above.

Paste the code

Step 3: Paste the redeem code into the text field and click on the “Confirm” option. A dialog box will appear confirming the redemption process.

Step 4: The rewards will be sent to user's account within 24 hours via the in-game mail section. Any currency rewards will be added directly to the account.

If the player faces an error while using the code, it likely means that it has expired or isn’t available in their region.

