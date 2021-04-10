Free Fire working redeem codes for today (10th April): Full list of usable redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes provide players with the opportunity to obtain a variety of in-game items that can otherwise only be acquired by spending diamonds.

These 12 character alpha-numeric codes are often released on Free Fire's social media handles and can only be used on the official rewards redemption site of the game.

This article provides players with a list of working Free Fire redeem codes as of April 10.

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (10th April)

Here are the working Free Fire redeem codes for today:

Paleolithic Bundle in Free Fire

FF7MUY4ME6SC - Paleolithic Bundle (Indonesia Server)

Rewards

REYJC692CEWL - Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator voucher (NA/SAC/US Server)

(Note: It is essential to note that the redeem codes mentioned above can only be used by players in the specified regions. If players outside these regions try to use them, they will encounter an error message stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.")

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Here are the steps that players can follow to obtain rewards using redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must head to the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire. They can also use the link provided below to do so.

Website: Click here

They have to log in with any of the available means

Step 2: Next, they must log in to their Free Fire account using any of the following methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Note: Players will not be able to use the redeem codes with guest accounts. To use the codes, they will have to bind their account with one of the platforms mentioned above.

Next, they must enter the code and tap on the confirm button

Step 3: Players should then enter the redeem in the text field and confirm the redemption.

After successful redemption, users will receive the rewards within 24 hours

Step 4: After these steps are successfully completed, the player will receive the rewards within 24 hours. They will be able to collect them from the mail section. Meanwhile, all currency-based rewards will be credited to the player's account automatically.

If a player encounters a specific error while using a redeem code, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further. It could also mean that the code is not meant for that particular server.

There is no way around this error, and the only thing the player can do is wait for a new set of redeem codes to be released.

