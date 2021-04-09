Free Fire working redeem codes for today (9th April): List of rewards

Free Fire redeem codes are a set of 12 characters, comprising of letters and numbers, that provide players with an opportunity to get exclusive in-game items for free.

These codes can only be claimed from the official rewards redemption website of Free Fire.

This article provides players with working redeem codes for April 9.

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (9th April)

Here are the working redeem codes for April 9th, along with their rewards:

Indonesia Server

FF65HAZ8KG8H - Star General's Backpack

Paleolithic Bundle

FF7MUY4ME6SC - Paleolithic Bundle

India Server

Egg Day Banner, an Egg Day Headpic avatar, an Egghunter Loot Box and a Phantom Bear Bundle

SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

NA/SAC/US Server

Rewards

REYJC692CEWL - Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator voucher

All the aforementioned codes work only in the specified regions. Players outside those regions cannot use the codes to obtain the rewards. If they try to do so, they will face the following error message:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to use redeem codes and collect rewards in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website. The link to the website is provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they should log in to their Free Fire account on the website via Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

It is essential to point out that players with a guest account cannot use the redeem codes to collect rewards. To do so, they need to bind their Free Fire account with any of the above apps or websites.

The users must enter the code and press confirm button

Step 3: Once logged in, players must enter the redeem code in the text field and tap the confirm button.

Once redemption is successful, rewards can be collected from the mail section

Step 4: After the code is redeemed successfully, the reward will be sent to the player very soon. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section. Any currency-based rewards will automatically be credited to the player's account.

If players face any error while using a redeem code, it likely means that the code has expired or is not meant to be used in their region.

