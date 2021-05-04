Free Fire working redeem codes for today (May 4th): Free Unleash Inhibition Backpack, Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate, and more

Garena regularly adds a variety of attractive and appealing cosmetic items to Free Fire. Players desire to obtain them, and they require diamonds for acquiring the exclusive ones. Users often don't possess sufficient diamonds, and due to this reason, they rely upon redeem codes and events for such items.

Garena releases these 12 character alphanumeric codes on their official social media handles and also during live streams. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 3rd)

Unleash Inhibition Backpack skin

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: Both codes can be used to claim rewards only by players from the Indonesia region. Therefore, users on other servers cannot redeem the items and will face an error stating the same.

Claiming rewards using redeem codes

Official rewards redemption website of Garena Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed from its official rewards redemption website. The steps for the same have been provided below:

Step 1: Users first need to visit the redemption site using this link.

Step 2: They should log in to their Free Fire account using the platform linked to their ID, including Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

(Note: Guest users cannot collect the rewards, and therefore, they will have to bind their accounts with one of the available platforms)

Step 3: Next, players can enter the given codes in the text field and press the confirm button. A dialog box will appear which will provide the name of rewards. They may tap "OK."

Click on the "OK" button

The rewards will be credited to the users' accounts within 24 hours of the redemption and can be collected directly from the mail section.

All Free Fire redeem codes have a specific expiry date, and once this threshold has been crossed, these cannot be used to claim the rewards, and an error will be displayed.

