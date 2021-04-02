Free Phantom Bear Bundle and Egg Hunter Lootbox in Free Fire: All you need to know about latest redeem code

Free Fire has a wide array of attractive and aesthetically pleasing cosmetic items such as costumes and more. Redeem codes are one of the best methods that players can use to procure such things at no cost.

The DNA Mein Dance music video was recently released on the occasion of Holi, and it featured renowned Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The developers of the title kept several view milestones for it:

5 million views – Egg Day Banner

10 million views – Egg Day Headpic avatar

15 million views – Egghunter Loot Box

20 million views – Phantom Bear Bundle

Free Fire redeem code for Phantom Bear Bundle and Egg Hunter Lootbox.

Players will receive several rewards including the free Phantom Bear Bundle

The milestones were achieved, and a code was released yesterday in the YouTube video's comments section.

Redeem code: SARG886AV5GR

Rewards: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Steps to use a redeem code in Free Fire

They can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and collect rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players can use the link given below to visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire.

Website: Click here

Log in via any of the avaialble methods

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to their account on the website using any of the following: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter.

Players with guest accounts cannot obtain rewards using redeem codes, and therefore, they should consider linking their Free Fire account with the available platforms.

Players have to enter the redeem code'

Step 3: Then, users need to enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button. Upon successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to them within 24 hours.

Step 4: These rewards can be collected from the mail section in the game.

Users can collect the rewards via the mail section

