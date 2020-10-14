French streamer’s wig falls off during live stream, Reddit reacts with its own stories of woe

In the past, we have seen numerous hilarious streamer-related incidents. These include incidents where streamers have fallen asleep on-camera or forgotten that they were live!

Sometimes, broadcasters end up embarrassing themselves through mistakes. In this article, we look at a recent incident where a streamer ended up tossing his wig on the ground by mistake. This mishap has now made its way to the r/LivestreamFail on Reddit.

However, as is usually seen, instead of making fun of the streamer, quite a few users ended up talking about their own ‘hair-related’ issues.

French streamer’s wig falls off, Reddit feels his pain!

Jiraya is a French Twitch streamer who streams games such as Summoners War: Sky Arena and Fortnite, although most of his streams are of the ‘Just Chatting’ genre. Jiraya’s Twitch channel is called ‘Jirayalecochon.’

He was recently streaming with a friend from his kitchen, and the two were engrossed in an animated discussion before ending up pretending to ‘play football.’ However, Jiraya, who always wears a beanie while streaming, ended up dropping his wig on the ground!

Both the streamer and his friend burst into laughter as Jiraya picked up his wig quickly. Reddit user SSJadry posted the clip on the r/LivestreamFails subreddit, where multiple users ended up talking about their issues in the comments.

As seen below, users began talking about how they are scared of getting into a similar situation where they have to deal with balding.

Others talked about their personal experiences, and suggested various ways to deal with this problem.

The incident sparked off a rather long thread, where users spoke about various ways in which a receding hairline affects a person’s life.

Finally, we had some users who talked about how they ended up shaving their hair because of their receding hairline. In contrast, another user cited the example of Hollywood actor Jason Statham, who is the best example of a person pulling off the ‘bald look’.

The entire discussion can be accessed by clicking on this link.