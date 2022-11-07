"Friendly is so toxic": FIFA 23 community discusses how players cheat and lie to win games

Friendly matches in FIFA 23 are an important part of the game. With national Dynamic Duos released every night, players who want to earn unique cards will have to play matches in the game mode.

Given the casual nature of the matches, one would assume that there would be less toxicity in these games. After all, results in the mode matter less than those of more serious ones like Division Rivals or FUT Champions. It's the perfect outlet for players to quickly get rewards, and most players cooperate with one another so that they can both benefit from unlocking rewards.

Unfortunately, many FIFA 23 players are unhappy with the bad actors in their community. Their main gripe seems to be with people who ask to be gifted goals but fail to keep their end of the bargain.

FIFA 23 friendlies can be much more rewarding when players help each other out

In a post on the r/FIFA subreddit, Redditor u/WaelElbaz commented on how the friendly mode had turned into a hub of toxicity. The user stated that other players didn't keep their end of the bargain after getting gifted goals. This prompted a discussion on toxicity in the game's friendly mode, with many in the community complaining about the problems they usually face.

One player believes that the problem began with some of the objectives requiring first-owned cards. As a result, players wanted to win games with those cards, and friendlies became the perfect way to do so. The player commented that the first-owner fiesta has resulted in friendly mode turning into FUT Champions.

Another player explained that they get triggered by opponents maliciously pausing the game. Although FIFA 23 does have a limit on the number of pauses, it can still be irritating at times.

Redditor u/Tutis3 described an instance of toxic behavior they faced in FIFA 23's friendly mode.

Some Redditors believe that the format of Ultimate Team is to blame. u/RipAirBud stated that it had become a bigger time sink. With more content this year due to the World Cup, players who want to obtain as many rewards as possible will have to invest an unreasonable amount of time.

Another player added that the best option is to just play the game as it's intended to be played. According to u/biesnine, this would automatically prevent most of the problems that players were complaining about.

As mentioned above, the nature of some of the objectives seems to be a major problem. Since players often require multiple wins, they often quit games that aren't going in their favor.

u/_divi_filius beleives that EA Sports has been underhandedly promoting toxic behavior so that they can earn more revenue from FIFA points.

FIFA 23 will soon be introducing more content that requires players to complete games in the friendly mode. The community hopes the requirements will be less taxing so that players don't have to employ shady tactics to complete them.

