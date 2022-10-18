FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Unbreakable SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The first week of the Rulebreakers promo in FIFA 23 has been a rather eventful one, with EA Sports releasing a plethora of content for fans to enjoy.

Monday evening was replete with new Squad Building Challenges, including the first set of Icon SBCS of FIFA 23, as well as a maximum 86 overall Base Icon SBC.

Despite the engaging Icon-themed content released by EA, the Rulebreaker items in packs continue to steal the spotlight. Special versions of footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wilfried Zaha, and Gerard Pique are up for grabs.

With such coveted cards being in packs, fans are eager for any opportunity to obtain THEM and add them to their FUT squads. This makes pack-based SBCs even more enticing and rewarding.

The Unbreakable SBC is the latest Rulebreakers Challenge SBC released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The price of Rulebreakers cards in the FUT transfer market continues to fluctuate on a daily basis, making it extremely risky for fans to purchase them for their squads. In such a situation, naturally obtaining these cards through packs is the best possible scenario any gamer could wish for.

EA Sports has consistently provided players with pack-based SBCs so that they can use their club assets to obtain packs and test their luck. With the likes of Rulebreakers Cristiano Ronaldo costing in excess of 1.5 million FUT coins, these packs are the best hope of acquiring this special item for most fans.

How to complete the Unbreakable SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Unbreakable SBC consists of a single squad challenge for players to complete to acquire the pack reward. The requirements specified in the challenge are as follows:

Leagues: Maximum three

Nationalities: Maximum three

Rare players: Minimum three

Squad Rating: Minimum 78

Team Chemistry: Minimum 25

While these requirements seem simple enough, the SBC comes with a catch. There is a locked position in the squad that allows fans to submit only 10 players in the SBC, making the rating threshold rather deceptive on paper.

The SBC offers an untradeable Mega Pack upon completion and has an estimated cost of around 6,000 FUT coins.

Is the Unbreakable SBC worth completing in FIFA 23?

The Unbreakable SBC offers a Mega Pack as the overall reward, which has a coin value of 35,000 coins in the FUT Store.

Compared to the cost of completing this SBC, this seems like an absolute bargain, despite the untradeable nature of the pack. Crafty FUT veterans can even bring down this cost by using the items already available to them in their clubs.

Mega Packs offer decent pack probability odds of obtaining high-rated cards and special items. These packs contain 30 items, all being gold, with a mixture of player items, cosmetics and consumables.

This makes the Unbreakable SBC Mega Pack a rather versatile one, as it can help gamers stock up on necessities like chemistry styles and position modifiers.

Lucky fans might even obtain one of the elusive and coveted Rulebreakers cards from this pack, making the Unbreakable SBC a worthwhile venture in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

