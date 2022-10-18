FIFA 23 Michael Essien base icon SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

The first batch of icon SBCs has been released in FIFA 23, including Michael Essien's base version. The 85-rated CDM card is amongst the most overpowered meta defensive midfielders in the game, and the requirements for the Squad Building Challenge accurately reflect his in-game capabilities.

Icon SBCs have been a vital part of FUT since their inception in FIFA 18, serving as the most efficient way for fans to grind towards obtaining their favorite legendary football players in FIFA. These Icon cards have historically been the most coveted and valuable items in the series, and this trend has continued in FIFA 23.

Michael Essien's base version is currently one of the best defensive midfielders in FIFA 23

Base Michael Essien has an overall rating of 85 in FIFA and is notorious for being extremely overpowered in the game. His incredible performances over the course of an illustrious career have earned him a special item worthy of icon status.

However, the card also comes at a hefty price in the FIFA 23 transfer market, with the value being reflected in the cost of the SBC as well.

How to complete the Michael Essien SBC in FIFA 23?

The Squad Building Challenge consists of seven segments, making it the most expensive SBC to have been released so far in FIFA 23. These are the requirements specified in the various segments:

Born Legend

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Rare

The Blues

Minimum one player from Chelsea

Minimum Team Rating: 84

League Finesse

Minimum one player from Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Minimum Team Rating: 85

League Legend

Minimum one player from the Premier League

Minimum two players with minimum OVR of 86

Minimum Team Rating: 85

Top Notch

Minimum one player: Team of the Week or FUT Champions

Minimum Team Rating: 86

87-rated Squad

Minimum Team Rating: 87

The estimated cost of completing this SBC is around 500,000 FUT coins.

Based on the requirements alone, one can determine that this SBC is not a cheap one to complete. With the price of fodder cards likely to rise due to the plethora of new SBCs being released during the Rulebreakers promo, obtaining this card might be a rather expensive proposition.

Is the Base Icon Michael Essien SBC worth completing in FIFA 23?

With Prime Icons yet to be introduced in packs, the base version of Michael Essien is the best available iteration of the legendary CDM, since his Mid Icon is underwhelming in comparison. 85 Essien's in-game abilities are undeniable, but the question is whether the SBC is worth completing at its current price.

Due to the release of this SBC, the tradeable version of Base Michael Essien has crashed in price in the FUT transfer market, and is currently available for around 420,000 FUT coins. This makes the card seem like a terrible investment in comparison, as it is more expensive and offers an untradeable version in return.

However, fans can reduce the cost of completing the SBC by using the untradeable cards available in their clubs, or by spamming the newly released 78+ upgrade packs to craft the SBC from scratch. Various segments of the challenge also offer tradeable packs in return, which can help bring down the overall cost as well.

