From a disastrous launch to Sentinel, No Man's Sky creator says they're not done by a long shot

No Man’s Sky is Hello Games' flagship survival game which first came out in August 2016 on PS4 and Windows platforms. Since its launch, developers have released plenty of major updates to keep the game more engaging for players.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



steamcommunity.com/app/275850/dis… Updated hotfix build released to PC experimental Updated hotfix build released to PC experimentalsteamcommunity.com/app/275850/dis…

Today, the game received its 19th major update known as Sentinel, and No Man’s Sky creator, Sean Murray, revealed that they will continue to release new content for the game.

Sean Murray reveals No Man's Sky will continue to receive updates

In an interview with IGN, Hello Games founder Sean Murray addressed that the developers will continue to push new updates for the game as there is always room for improvement. He said:

“As many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket list items we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about never seems to get any shorter. The teams are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement.”

Murray revealed that coming up with new ideas for No Man's Sky is very important for the overall growth of the game as well as the team. He added:

“ I'm amazed that the energy levels are as high now as they've ever been. We tend not to talk about what's on that list publicly but suffice to say we're not done yet by a long shot."

Murray also showed fans that the latest Sentinels update was fully supported on his Steam deck and was up and running within seconds. The update brings a lot of new features to the game for fans to discover. This includes new enemies and reprogrammable AI drones that players can use to accompany them into missions.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky on Steam Deck



SENTINEL adds full support, including touch controls - ready for launch



sneak peek of it in action No Man’s Sky lookson Steam DeckSENTINEL adds full support, including touch controls - ready for launchsneak peek of it in action No Man’s Sky looks 😍 on Steam DeckSENTINEL adds full support, including touch controls - ready for launch sneak peek of it in action ❤️ https://t.co/Q8Y8mFGB6J

Murray stated that every new update highlights the improvements that the team could implement and thus the development schedule for No Man's Sky remains unfinished as there is always something to work on.

Murray said to IGN:

“I like to think that No Man's Sky is such a large game that we have to paint in broad brush strokes and then each update comes along and fills in some finer detail but also paints more new broad strokes. That's certainly the case here. If you look at our patch notes [for the Sentinel Update], you'll see an absolute ton of refinements, but also huge new features too."

2021 was a rough year for No Man’s Sky, but after Hello Games launched a new update, players seemed much more appreciative. After receiving an overall positive rating in Steam reviews, developers plan to release the game on Nintendo Switch later this year. Hello Games also revealed last year that they are working on a game which is set to be as huge as No Man’s Sky.

Though nothing has been confirmed about the game till now, players will be eager to see what new features and improvements Hello Games will bring to No Man’s Sky with future updates.

Edited by Siddharth Satish