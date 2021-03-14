From Fame to Shame - The Story of beauty Guru James Charles

Popular internet personality and YouTuber James Charles has received a lot of criticism over the past few months due to allegations related to “grooming” and “paedophilia.”

Over the past few weeks, multiple minors have accused the YouTube beauty guru of indulging in indecent behavior with them. He has been accused of sending indecent messages and pictures in spite of being aware of the age difference.

Other celebrities such as Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein have also claimed they were contacted by multiple minors who had similar stories concerning James Charles. This was despite an explanation post in which he categorically denied knowing that he was talking to minors during the conversations.

James Charles – The beauty guru accused of paedophilia and “grooming”

James Charles is one of the innumerable makeup and lifestyle YouTubers who has, in recent years, garnered huge communities. Charles regularly posts various lifestyle related tutorial videos and has around 25.7 million subscribers on the platform. On Twitch, Charles plays games such as Minecraft and Among Us, and has around 227k followers.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles accused by 2nd underage boy of allegedly having inappropriate interactions. While the 17-year-old said nothing sexual happened, he alleges James allegedly continued to flirt with him after he told him he was 17. pic.twitter.com/g8UKKbNJhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

He had in recent months played Among Us with a bunch of popular gamers/streamers, and looked set to become the next Youtuber who made a name for himself as a video-game streamer. However, things took a turn for the worse when James Charles was accused by a TikToker of indecent behavior.

james he has his tik tok account posted to his Instagram highlights and it clearly says he’s 16 pic.twitter.com/lKhkVBqogD — kendall (@KendallRM) February 26, 2021

The 16-year old posted uncensored images of James Charles on Twitter, leading to a huge controversy despite the tweet being taken off within hours. This was followed by similar accusations by another 17-year old. The internet, along with multiple online celebrities, rushed to criticize him, as people wanted Charles to get “cancelled.”

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: James Charles is bald now. pic.twitter.com/gpfACo3iaY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

Regardless, James Charles shocked quite a few people recently when he showed off his new “bald” avatar. When the allegations first broke out, quite a few people thought that it was simply impossible for Charles to get “cancelled.” Apart from some fans who defended him, people talked about other personalities who have in the past been involved in similar controversies.

Enjoying your last few good mornings before going to prison ☀️ https://t.co/fAGp9rFjTw — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 1, 2021

However, those controversies were forgotten within weeks. In this scenario, celebrities such as Ethan Klein and Def Noodles have tried to maintain attention on the allegations. People have even claimed that James Charles is on his way to prison. However, despite various issues related to his past comments and the new allegations, James Charles continues to command a huge audience on YouTube and Twitch. This is set to continue, with the controversy itself attracting decreased interest in recent days.