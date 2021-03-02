"Bye sister": Twitter users believe James Charles could go to prison, as grooming victim claims to have gone to the police

Beauty guru and internet celebrity James Charles continues to invoke the ire of the online community, with his recent return to Twitter amid severe grooming allegations not exactly going to plan.

The 21-year old influencer has been engulfed in the midst of a raging Twitter storm ever since multiple minors came forward and alleged that they were victims of grooming.

Despite issuing a statement about the allegations, Twitter users did not seem convinced as they continued to call him out online.

The only thing that seems to have exacerbated the situation is James Charles' recent "good morning" tweet, which he made after taking a 2-day hiatus from Twitter:

Enjoying your last few good mornings before going to prison ☀️ https://t.co/fAGp9rFjTw — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 1, 2021

Since making his return post the grooming scandal, James Charles has also attempted to take accountability for his actions by claiming that the onus was entirely on him and not the victims.

I’m not trying to get out of anything. No matter what happened, it was unacceptable, embarrassing and I should have taken the extra steps to research the person I was talking to. There is no excuse. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. This is on me. — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 1, 2021

In another major development which could potentially have far-reaching consequences, the very first victim who came out against him, Isaiyah, claimed that he had reportedly gone to the police and that they also went through his phone.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: It appears the 16-year-old boy who accused James Charles of sexting him last week is going to the police. He later said in a video the police are going through his phone. Currently looking for more updates on this. pic.twitter.com/0GsVCmoidm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 1, 2021

Despite his best efforts to move on, Twitter seems to be having none of it, as they soon started to petition for James Charles to go to prison.

James Charles continues to face backlash online, as grooming scandal rages on

The latest in a series of allegations against James Charles seem to be the last straw for a large section of the online community, who believe that it is high time that he iwascalled out for his string of questionable actions and alleged predatory behaviour.

From old clips surfacing online to a new victim coming forward almost every other day, the overall scenario doesn't seem to be looking too bright for James Charles at the moment.

In response to his latest tweet and Isaiyah going to the police, several Twitter users demanded that he might soon have to soon face the consequences of his actions.

Can't wait for you to be in prison ☀️ — 🌻𝗦𝗸𝗲𝗹𝗹 (@SkeletonArchers) March 1, 2021

even then, two times too many. your fan base isn’t your dating pool. the boy’s tik tok clearly stated that he was 16-years-old. while i appreciate you might have been 'tricked', you still committed a crime. — extinct (@extinctimage) March 1, 2021

JAMES CHARLES FOR PRISON 2021 — 🦋 (@sky10FO) March 1, 2021

why isn’t james charles in prison — michael 🏳️‍🌈 (@YaBoiPhip) March 1, 2021

go back to bed, groomer — abigail ♡ (@angelxabigail) March 1, 2021

good morning texting any more underage people ? — Sarah Walsh (@SarahWa33158801) March 1, 2021

U not even gonna explain the situation just pretend like everything is normal as usual ? — Nikki Tamboli (@_biggboss_14_) March 1, 2021

We didnt forget....



We are gonna need more then a NotePad Screen shot to even start thinking about Supporting you again.



You may have some peeps fooled, but that was NOT an apology..... — CMB-SUPPORT PINNED!!! (@Callie_Erikleen) March 1, 2021

You should be in prison — shell (@shellyzzis) March 2, 2021

James Charles going to prison lmao — Ciarán 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@AkanjiSZN) March 2, 2021

James Charles in prison be like pic.twitter.com/CDEpvKSTUt — Awesome Nintendo Facts (@nintendofac) February 27, 2021

Dude what you did is a crime regardless of what you thought about his age. If he goes to the police you could face prison time. Stop taking this situation so lightly. — lucy (@_Daddy_DeVito) March 2, 2021

not james charles literally admitting to a crime and then thinking people will forgive him — haley 🐸 (@haleythotdog) March 2, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, the odds don't seem to be looking too favorable for James Charles, who finds himself on the receiving end of persistent criticism.