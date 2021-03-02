"Bye sister": Twitter users believe James Charles could go to prison, as grooming victim claims to have gone to the police

Beauty guru and internet celebrity James Charles continues to invoke the ire of the online community, with his recent return to Twitter amid severe grooming allegations not exactly going to plan.
The 21-year old influencer has been engulfed in the midst of a raging Twitter storm ever since multiple minors came forward and alleged that they were victims of grooming.
Despite issuing a statement about the allegations, Twitter users did not seem convinced as they continued to call him out online.
The only thing that seems to have exacerbated the situation is James Charles' recent "good morning" tweet, which he made after taking a 2-day hiatus from Twitter:
Since making his return post the grooming scandal, James Charles has also attempted to take accountability for his actions by claiming that the onus was entirely on him and not the victims.
In another major development which could potentially have far-reaching consequences, the very first victim who came out against him, Isaiyah, claimed that he had reportedly gone to the police and that they also went through his phone.
Despite his best efforts to move on, Twitter seems to be having none of it, as they soon started to petition for James Charles to go to prison.
James Charles continues to face backlash online, as grooming scandal rages on
The latest in a series of allegations against James Charles seem to be the last straw for a large section of the online community, who believe that it is high time that he iwascalled out for his string of questionable actions and alleged predatory behaviour.
From old clips surfacing online to a new victim coming forward almost every other day, the overall scenario doesn't seem to be looking too bright for James Charles at the moment.
In response to his latest tweet and Isaiyah going to the police, several Twitter users demanded that he might soon have to soon face the consequences of his actions.
As dissent continues to mount online, the odds don't seem to be looking too favorable for James Charles, who finds himself on the receiving end of persistent criticism.