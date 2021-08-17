From Lamborghini to BMW: Top 5 streamers who own luxury cars

With the boom of online streaming as a profession, streamers have become some of the highest-paid individuals. Popular streamers can make vast amounts of money every month through their earnings via various sources, apart from the live streams, such as sponsorship deals and other signings.

Naturally, they can afford lives of extravagance, and what better way to splurge on themselves than flaunting luxury cars! Most top streamers have such rides to their name, but here are the five most drool-worthy.

Top streamers and their luxury cars

5) Summit1G (Nissan GTR Nismo)

Summit1G with his luxury car (Image via u/BigMambaN***a on Reddit)

Jaryd "Summit1G" Lazar is arguably one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He broadcasts multiple video games such as Valorant, GTA 5, and DayZ, among others, after having retired from competitive esports.

He has a net worth of approximately $11.5 million, making him one of the wealthiest streamers in 2021. Summit1G is the proud owner of a Nissan GTR Nismo, which he bought in 2015.

After he bought the car, the 34-year-old expressed his emotions via a simple tweet.

I'm in love — summit1g (@summit1g) June 5, 2015

The Nissan GTR Nismo is priced at approximately $210,740 (starting price) in 2021.

4) Ludwig (Volkswagen Jetta)

Popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren (Image via Ludwig on Twitter)

Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for his Just Chatting and Among Us streams, apart from his esports commentary and his famed 31-day long subathon. He is also one of the richest streamers globally, which can be understood from the car he drives.

Ludwig sleeping in his car bed (Image via QTCinderella Clips on YouTube)

The 26-year-old is the owner of a Volkswagen Jetta, priced at approximately $27,945. However, Ludwig also seems to be obsessed with another car he owns — his toy car bed — which made an appearance during his subathon.

3) TimTheTatman (Jeep Gladiator Hellcat)

Timothy "TimTheTatman" John Betar is an American streamer popular for his CS: GO gameplay content. In 2020, he achieved his dream of buying a Jeep Gladiator Hellcat and has been excited about it ever since.

I got my dream car and couldn’t be happier! Check out my new hellcat gladiator!



🔥https://t.co/bYALxeSeQt👀 pic.twitter.com/DuBJzIPbQJ — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) May 23, 2020

The beast of a vehicle is priced at around $225,000 in 2021.

2) TheRealKnossi (Porsche Panamera)

A Porsche Panamera (Image via The Car Connection)

Jens "TheRealKnossi" Knossalla is a German streamer and commentator who currently flaunts about 1.2 million followers on Twitch. The German streamer owns a beautiful Porsche Panamera, priced at $88,000 (starting) as of 2021.

1) Nickmercs (Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe)

Nickmercs with his Mercedes (Image via NICKMERCS on YouTube)

Being one of the wealthiest streamers in the world, it is only natural that FaZe Clan's Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff would have one of the classiest cars in the world.

The streamer of Fortnite and Call of Duty fame bought a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe in 2017, and he even posted a video of the same on his YouTube channel.

