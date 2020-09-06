Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game, where 50 players parachute on to an island and the last one standing gets the Booyah! The mobile title is played by millions of players worldwide and has witnessed unprecedented growth over the past few years. The vast player base of the game serves as a lucrative audience for content creators.

This has changed the landscape of streaming and content creation around the game.

Frontal Gaming is a prominent Free Fire content creator from Indonesia. In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID

Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID is 225009777, and IGN is OJI'akaFRNTL. He is also the leader of the guild FRNT.TEAM.

Frontal Gaming's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Frontal Gaming has played 9367 squad games with 1473 Booyahs to his name, which equates to a win percentage of 15.72%. He has also racked up 34560 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 4.38.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 553 games and emerged victorious in 87 of them, having a win percentage of 15.73. The famous creator has also notched up 2452 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 5.26.

He also has 152 solo victories in 1058 games.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Frontal Gaming has played 316 squad games and triumphed in 37 of them, killing 957 enemies with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.43.

The famous Indonesian YouTuber has also played two solo games.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel dates back to April 2018. Since then, Frontal Gaming has uploaded 427 videos and amassed 8.23 million subscribers. He has also garnered over 666 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Device

According to the description of one of his videos, he uses an iPhone 11 to play the game.

His Social media

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

