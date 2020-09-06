LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the past few years. The game has only gone from strength to strength, and emerged as one of the most competitive mobile games. Many exemplary players are now coming forward to create game related content on YouTube and Twitch.

LetDa Hyper is a very popular content creator and streamer. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

LetDa Hyper's Free Fire ID

LetDa Hyper's Free Fire ID is 87980657, and IGN is DG LetDa. He is also the leader of the ETERNAL guild.

LetDa Hyper's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime

LetDa Hyper has played 17982 squad games and won in 5534 of them, which equates to a win rate of 30.77%. He has also notched up 54882 kills with an astonishing K/D ratio of 4.41.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has 181 Booyahs in 844 games, equating to a win percentage of 21.44%. He has also racked up 2394 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.61.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the Indonesian YouTuber has played 316 squad games and triumphed in 52 of them. LetDa Hyper has also killed 686 enemies with a decent K/D ratio of 2.60.

LetDa Hyper is placed in the Heroic Tier of the Clash Squad Ranked Season 3.

(The stats used in this article were collected today, 6th September. The numbers might change as the season progresses.)

His achievements

1st Place finish at Free Fire Creator Games 2019

2nd Place finish at Streamer Showdown Thailand 2019

3rd Place finish at Influencer Free Fire Tournament 2020

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel dates back to October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 447 videos and amassed 6.01 million subscribers. LetDa Hyper has also garnered 419 million views combined.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram and Facebook.

