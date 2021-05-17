Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021

Frontal Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from Indonesia. He makes videos related to different aspects of the battle royale game, including gameplay and tips.

Frontal Gaming currently has 10.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 200k of which he garnered in the last 30 days.

This article looks at Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other information in May 2021.

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming’s lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has played 12300 squad games and has triumphed in 1660 of them, making his win rate 13.49%. He has 43329 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The YouTuber has won 94 of the 638 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 14.73%. With a K/D ratio of 5.15, he has 2801 frags in this mode.

Frontal Gaming has also played 1076 solo games and has won on 153 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.21%. He has 4771 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.17.

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Frontal Gaming has played 29 squad matches and has secured 4 victories, translating to a win rate of 13.79%. In this mode, he racked up 97 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.88.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Frontal Gaming’s YouTube channel

Frontal Gaming has been making videos on YouTube for quite a while, with the first video on his channel posted in April 2018. He currently has 488 videos on his channel, with 865 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit Frontal Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Frontal Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Frontal Gaming’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

