Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest: Best Dota 2 sets from each tier

Dota 2 recently welcomed Frostivus 2023 alongside the game-changing 7.35 gameplay update. This seasonal event introduced the Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest. This item, when unlocked with a Frostivus 2023 Treasure Key, grants the opener one of several event-themed rewards. These event bonuses are divided into four tiers, each featuring distinctive bundles and immortals.

Well-designed and holiday-themed, all rewards from the Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest are tradable and marketable. Use this article to learn about the prominent event bundles before unlocking the Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Tiers 4 and 3 boast the most valuable sets in this year's Dota 2 Frostivus

Legend

S-tier - Best bundles

- Best bundles A-tier - Visually pleasing (models and ambient effects)

- Visually pleasing (models and ambient effects) B-tier - Looks good; use them if your armory lacks items

- Looks good; use them if your armory lacks items F-tier - Not worth collecting

Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest Tier 4

S-tier King Kringle, Guardian Snow Angel, Gingerbread Baby Roshan

S-tier: Overview of Tier 4 Frostivus Chest rewards

King Kringle Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

King Kringle is a Frostivus-themed Dota 2 Arcana bundle that portrays Osterion as a Skeleton King straight from Nordic mythology. This bundle stands out as one of the best sets for Wraith King and comes adorned with a thick Viking beard.

Guardian Snow Angel is the festive version of Conduit of the Blueheart, Crystal Maiden's persona. The snow wolf, with its winter armor, carries a cute baby model of CM on its back.

Among several Roshan couriers, Gingerbread Baby Roshan stands tall with its candy-themed Frostivus model. This courier is a cosmically rare immortal that emits Frostivus Gift effects and drops candies along its trail.

Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest Tier 3

S-tier Frosty the Sew-Man, Silver Squall A-tier Silent Wight, The Abominable Snowbeast, Orbuculum Equinox B-tier Jingle Fist Bundle, Lumpo and Rupertus

S-tier: Overview of Tier 3 Frostivus Chest rewards

Frosty the Sew-Man (Image via Valve)

Pudge's Toy Butcher has received its second persona-based bundle, Frosty the Sew-Man. The major elements of this bundle include a candy cane hook and a snowman head with a carrot nose.

Silver Squall stands out as one of the finest bundles in Snapfire's armory. Her mount is an immortal that launches ice globs whenever you use Mortimer Kisses. This beast, with its blue hue, resembles a giant froglike creature.

Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest Tier 2

S-tier Hunter of the Crystal Drift, Rites of Vile Convocation A-tier Hush of Eternal Night B-tier Winter Lineage Bite of the Surging Wind, Curious Coldspell, Frostmoot F-tier The Gaze of Zebulon

S-tier: Overview of Frostivus Chest rewards

Featured cover of Hunter of the Crystal Drif (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Hunter of the Crystal Drift is Ursa's 2019 Frostivus bundle. It features eye-catching highlights, such as ice claws and winter markings on this unit's light blue skin. A must-collect bundle for Ursa mains, it ensures the model's color and design look better than many of his other sets.

Lich is the recipient of some of the best-looking sets in this event, and Rites of Vile Convocation — an old Frostivus 2018 bundle — serves as a testament to this. The standout features of this bundle are its ice crown, with two side heads, and an eerie shoulder accessory.

Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest Tier 1

S-tier Powdersled Rookery, Apex Explorer, Trail of the Grey Ghost A-tier Pack-Ice Privateer, Mistress of the Long Night B-tier Serac and Floe - The Seal Bundle, Northern Blight, Icewrack Marauder, First Night of the Summer Child, Forgotten Renegade, Frostreach Brigands F-tier Trek of the Trailblazer, Ruler of the Frostbite Dunes, Hunt of the Odobenus One

S-tier: Overview of Tier 1 Frostivus Chest rewards

Powersled Rookery Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

Powdersled Rookery, a collection from Frostivus 2018, is one of the top bundles in 2023's event. It features Squee, Spleen, and Spoon with penguin-themed riding a sleigh instead of the iconic bomb cart.

Verna, an owl, serves as Batrider's mount in the Frostivus 2017 bundle, Apex Explorer. Fur-themed cosmetics give the Yama Raskav Jungler the appearance of a hunter from the coldest lands of Dota 2.

Lycan boasts different models of Shapeshift form. Out of a bunch of his sets, Trail of the Grey Ghost holds a special place in Lycan's armory. Through it, the Shapeshift model features a face mask and scarred-lava red marks on the back.

That concludes our foray into the top sets in Frostivus 2023 Treasure Chest.