Full list of CS: GO callouts for Dust 2

Shot calling in CS: GO maps can be difficult if you don't know the different areas of the map by heart.

Learning map callouts in Dust 2 will significantly improve your chances of winning games with your team.

CS: GO is one of the most popular games in the world (Image Courtesy: Counter-Strike Wiki)

If you’re familiar with tactical first-person shooters, then you know how valuable good teamwork is when it comes to winning matches. In a team-based game like CS: GO, you will be hard-pressed to improve your rank if you’re just playing for yourself and not for the team.

One of the most integral aspects of having good team synergy is knowing the proper callouts for every CS: GO map. Winning rounds in this shooter from Valve is all about communicating actively with the team and one of the best ways to do that is by accurately calling out enemy locations on the map.

Map callouts use short words, which are easily understandable, and often describe points of interest in the map with precise accuracy.

By learning callouts, you will automatically be learning more about the map as well, and this will not only improve your gameplay but it will also improve your in-game shot-calling and team strategies.

So, in our guide today, we will be going over all the map callouts in Dust 2 and help you get more familiar with it.

A bit about Dust 2

Out of all the competitive maps in CS: GO, Dust 2 is perhaps the most favoured by professionals and average players alike, because of just how balanced it is.

In the original Counter-Strike, there was a previous version of the map called Dust. In CS: GO, the place was remastered and improved significantly, in order to make it a more well-balanced stage for both Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists to play on.

Map Callouts

CS: GO Dust 2 Map Callouts (Image Courtesy: DMARKET.COM)

1. Around B Site:

T Spawn

T Ramp

T Plat

Outside Tunnels

Upper B Tunnels

Lower B Tunnels

B Closet

B Car

Fence

B Plat

Back Plat

Big Box

Double Stack

B Default Plant

B Window

B Back Site

B Doors

B Boxes

Scaffolding

2. Around Mid

CT Mid

Mid Doors

Close Mid Doors

Xbox

Mid

Palm

Right Side Mid

Top Mid

Suicide

Outside Long

3. Around A Site

Long Doors

Blue

Side Pit

Pit

Pit Plat

A Long

Long Corner

A Car

A Cross

A Ramp

A Default Plant

Barrels

Goose

Elevator

Short Boost

A Platform

A Ninja

Stairs

Catwalk

CT Spawn

It’s important to memorise all of these callouts if you wish to climb up the CS: GO ranked ladder.