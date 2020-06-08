Full list of CS: GO callouts for Dust 2
- Shot calling in CS: GO maps can be difficult if you don't know the different areas of the map by heart.
- Learning map callouts in Dust 2 will significantly improve your chances of winning games with your team.
If you’re familiar with tactical first-person shooters, then you know how valuable good teamwork is when it comes to winning matches. In a team-based game like CS: GO, you will be hard-pressed to improve your rank if you’re just playing for yourself and not for the team.
One of the most integral aspects of having good team synergy is knowing the proper callouts for every CS: GO map. Winning rounds in this shooter from Valve is all about communicating actively with the team and one of the best ways to do that is by accurately calling out enemy locations on the map.
Map callouts use short words, which are easily understandable, and often describe points of interest in the map with precise accuracy.
By learning callouts, you will automatically be learning more about the map as well, and this will not only improve your gameplay but it will also improve your in-game shot-calling and team strategies.
So, in our guide today, we will be going over all the map callouts in Dust 2 and help you get more familiar with it.
A bit about Dust 2
Out of all the competitive maps in CS: GO, Dust 2 is perhaps the most favoured by professionals and average players alike, because of just how balanced it is.
In the original Counter-Strike, there was a previous version of the map called Dust. In CS: GO, the place was remastered and improved significantly, in order to make it a more well-balanced stage for both Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists to play on.
Map CalloutsCS: GO Dust 2 Map Callouts (Image Courtesy: DMARKET.COM)
1. Around B Site:
- T Spawn
- T Ramp
- T Plat
- Outside Tunnels
- Upper B Tunnels
- Lower B Tunnels
- B Closet
- B Car
- Fence
- B Plat
- Back Plat
- Big Box
- Double Stack
- B Default Plant
- B Window
- B Back Site
- B Doors
- B Boxes
- Scaffolding
2. Around Mid
- CT Mid
- Mid Doors
- Close Mid Doors
- Xbox
- Mid
- Palm
- Right Side Mid
- Top Mid
- Suicide
- Outside Long
3. Around A Site
- Long Doors
- Blue
- Side Pit
- Pit
- Pit Plat
- A Long
- Long Corner
- A Car
- A Cross
- A Ramp
- A Default Plant
- Barrels
- Goose
- Elevator
- Short Boost
- A Platform
- A Ninja
- Stairs
- Catwalk
- CT Spawn
It’s important to memorise all of these callouts if you wish to climb up the CS: GO ranked ladder.Published 08 Jun 2020, 17:29 IST