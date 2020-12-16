Full list of PUBG Mobile redeem codes released for all regions in 2020 so far

In the last couple of years, PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform.

The popular game has an enormous collection of cosmetic items, including skins, bundles and more. Although these items do not affect the gameplay, players are generally very eager to obtain them.

Redeem codes are one of the best ways to obtain such items for free. This article lists out all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes that have been released in 2020.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs Fortnite Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

PUBG Mobile: Full list of redeem codes released for all regions in 2020 so far

Here’s a list of all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes released so far this year:

PUBGMOBILENP

PUBGMOBILEBD

BAPPZEZMTB

BCCVZBZT8A

BBKTZEZET3

BCAHZBIZ88B

BBKTZDZFW6

BAPPZCZTUH

BCAHZMZ64EC

BCCQZDZSCH

BCCQZBZCVJ

BAPPZCZTUH

BCCQZCZSV7

BDFOZBZBAT

BCAHZBBZFVM

BCAHZBHZ486

BFHMZBZFHB

BFHMZGZJ73

BGDFZBZ5QN

BGDHZBZUQU

BGDGZBZGTF

BFHMZGZJ73

BFVPZBZ89U

BGFDZBZC57

BGFCZBZADK

BGFBZBZ5SN

BGFAZBZMRF

TIFZBIZACZG

TIFZBJZWMN

TIFZQZANGC

D70FYU5N0

TQIZBZ76F

BBKRZBZBF9

JJCZCDZ9U

NEHZBZ9VX

NEIZBZKND

S78FTU2XJ

BCEAZCUZMPBM

BCEAZDAZS95U

BCEAZDBZPJ7G

BDFPZVZ85B7

BCEAZDCZTK7P

BCEAZDDZU5RW

BDFQZVZ98MQ

BCEAZDEZDKVB

BCEAZDFZFSBX

BDFVZBIZ7KN

BDFVZVZHAPU

BDFVZHZK3MU

BDFVZBGZ5B8

BDFVZQZ8WW7

BDFPZDZEN8H

BDFPZMZ9J8A

BDFPZTZUAEN

BDFPZRGZM763

BDFPZPZPAVW

BDFPZNZ637C

BDFPZCZGSSP

BDFPZBBZ6XM

BDFPZLZ9CKN

BDFRZVZA386

BDFRZHZBTJG

BDFRZQZJ3GS

BDFRZBGZVNN

BDFVZBIZ7KN

BDFVZVZHAPU

BDFVZHZK3MU

BDFVZBGZ5B8

BDFVZQZ8WW7

BDFQZIZSXE4

BDFQZRZGAQJ

BDFQZGZ33NT

BDFQZPZBV65

BDFQZEZ7EUS

BDFRZBLZAGT

BDFRZBZRK7T

BDFRZBAZN8D

BDFRZKZ255RB

BDFRZBJZTW3

BDFRZTZ64NG

BDFRZIZH9T6

BDFRZBHZUX3

BDFRZRZP6MD

BDFRZZGZPVK4

BDFVZTZPS5R

BDFVZIZ885J

BDFVZBHZFDV

BDFVZRZFM19

BDFVZGZAJUK

BDFRZBFZRD6

BDFRZPZERFN

BDFRZEZ33T3

BDFRZBDZVA5

BDFRZNZD954

BDFVZBFZUKM

BDFVZZ3MXM

BDFVZEZ5U9G

BDFVZBDZADK

BDFVZNZJSQC

BDFRZNZD954

BDFRZCZSUDQ

BDFRZBBZ36D

BDFRZLZ9HHS

BDFRZBKZQTT

BDFQZNZ3CFD

BDFQZCZBBDE

BDFQZBBZMGU

BDFQZLZ4SBR

PGHZDBTFZ95U

KARZBZYTR

BBKTZCZC4Q

BBVNZBZ4M9

SD14G84FCC

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

R89FPLM9S

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

BAPPZBZXF5

UKUZBZGWF

BBKVZBZ6FW

GPHZDBTFZM24U

PGHZDBTFZM24U

CDWMYCQ3N7

HHJKBQQBD6

VNUYXVFIO

DFHMIY52T

Advertisement

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Players first have to visit the redemption center on the official website of PUBG Mobile. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They would then have to fill in all the required details in the text field, i.e., PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code.

Step 3: Next, players should tap on the redeem button. A pop-up will appear on the screen, asking them to confirm all their details.

Step 4: Upon verifying the details, players can press the OK button.

Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section after successfully using the redeem codes.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version (Season 16): APK+OBB download links for Android devices