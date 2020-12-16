Full list of PUBG Mobile redeem codes released for all regions in 2020 so far

In the last couple of years, PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform.
The popular game has an enormous collection of cosmetic items, including skins, bundles and more. Although these items do not affect the gameplay, players are generally very eager to obtain them.
Redeem codes are one of the best ways to obtain such items for free. This article lists out all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes that have been released in 2020.
PUBG Mobile: Full list of redeem codes released for all regions in 2020 so far
Here’s a list of all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes released so far this year:
- PUBGMOBILENP
- PUBGMOBILEBD
- BAPPZEZMTB
- BCCVZBZT8A
- BBKTZEZET3
- BCAHZBIZ88B
- BBKTZDZFW6
- BAPPZCZTUH
- BCAHZMZ64EC
- BCCQZDZSCH
- BCCQZBZCVJ
- BAPPZCZTUH
- BCCQZCZSV7
- BDFOZBZBAT
- BCAHZBBZFVM
- BCAHZBHZ486
- BFHMZBZFHB
- BFHMZGZJ73
- BGDFZBZ5QN
- BGDHZBZUQU
- BGDGZBZGTF
- BFHMZGZJ73
- BFVPZBZ89U
- BGFDZBZC57
- BGFCZBZADK
- BGFBZBZ5SN
- BGFAZBZMRF
- TIFZBIZACZG
- TIFZBJZWMN
- TIFZQZANGC
- D70FYU5N0
- TQIZBZ76F
- BBKRZBZBF9
- JJCZCDZ9U
- NEHZBZ9VX
- NEIZBZKND
- S78FTU2XJ
- BCEAZCUZMPBM
- BCEAZDAZS95U
- BCEAZDBZPJ7G
- BDFPZVZ85B7
- BCEAZDCZTK7P
- BCEAZDDZU5RW
- BDFQZVZ98MQ
- BCEAZDEZDKVB
- BCEAZDFZFSBX
- BDFVZBIZ7KN
- BDFVZVZHAPU
- BDFVZHZK3MU
- BDFVZBGZ5B8
- BDFVZQZ8WW7
- BDFPZDZEN8H
- BDFPZMZ9J8A
- BDFPZTZUAEN
- BDFPZRGZM763
- BDFPZPZPAVW
- BDFPZNZ637C
- BDFPZCZGSSP
- BDFPZBBZ6XM
- BDFPZLZ9CKN
- BDFRZVZA386
- BDFRZHZBTJG
- BDFRZQZJ3GS
- BDFRZBGZVNN
- BDFVZBIZ7KN
- BDFVZVZHAPU
- BDFVZHZK3MU
- BDFVZBGZ5B8
- BDFVZQZ8WW7
- BDFQZIZSXE4
- BDFQZRZGAQJ
- BDFQZGZ33NT
- BDFQZPZBV65
- BDFQZEZ7EUS
- BDFRZBLZAGT
- BDFRZBZRK7T
- BDFRZBAZN8D
- BDFRZKZ255RB
- BDFRZBJZTW3
- BDFRZTZ64NG
- BDFRZIZH9T6
- BDFRZBHZUX3
- BDFRZRZP6MD
- BDFRZZGZPVK4
- BDFVZTZPS5R
- BDFVZIZ885J
- BDFVZBHZFDV
- BDFVZRZFM19
- BDFVZGZAJUK
- BDFRZBFZRD6
- BDFRZPZERFN
- BDFRZEZ33T3
- BDFRZBDZVA5
- BDFRZNZD954
- BDFVZBFZUKM
- BDFVZZ3MXM
- BDFVZEZ5U9G
- BDFVZBDZADK
- BDFVZNZJSQC
- BDFRZNZD954
- BDFRZCZSUDQ
- BDFRZBBZ36D
- BDFRZLZ9HHS
- BDFRZBKZQTT
- BDFQZNZ3CFD
- BDFQZCZBBDE
- BDFQZBBZMGU
- BDFQZLZ4SBR
- PGHZDBTFZ95U
- KARZBZYTR
- BBKTZCZC4Q
- BBVNZBZ4M9
- SD14G84FCC
- JJCZCDZJ9U
- UKUZBZGWF
- R89FPLM9S
- TIFZBHZK4A
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- BAPPZBZXF5
- UKUZBZGWF
- BBKVZBZ6FW
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- PGHZDBTFZM24U
- CDWMYCQ3N7
- HHJKBQQBD6
- VNUYXVFIO
- DFHMIY52T
How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile
Step 1: Players first have to visit the redemption center on the official website of PUBG Mobile. They can click here to do so.
Step 2: They would then have to fill in all the required details in the text field, i.e., PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code.
Step 3: Next, players should tap on the redeem button. A pop-up will appear on the screen, asking them to confirm all their details.
Step 4: Upon verifying the details, players can press the OK button.
Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section after successfully using the redeem codes.
Published 16 Dec 2020, 17:50 IST