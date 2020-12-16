PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version (Season 16): APK+OBB download links for Android devices

PUBG Mobile KR (Korean) version is one of the region-specific variants of the renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile.

This version of the game has been made to cater to the needs of users from the KRJP region. It has a unique currency called ‘Donkatsu medal', which can be used to open crates in-game.

Players from Korea can directly get the game from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, players from other regions can download PUBG Mobile KR via the APK and OBB download links of the game.

This article provides players with the APK + OBB download links for PUBG Mobile Korean version.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version via the APK + OBB files

PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) Version APK + OBB files: Click here

The size of the zip file is 1.37 GB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile KR version:

Step 1: Players would first have to download the zip file from the link given above.

Step 2: They will then have to extract the zip file to obtain the APK and OBB files.

Step 3: Players should next enable the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option on the device. They can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

(This step can be skipped if the option is already enabled.)

Step 4: Players can then locate and install the APK file. However, they should not open it yet.

Step 5: They should next copy the entire ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder to Android/OBB.

After the file is copied to the required destination, players can try out PUBG Mobile KR.

If players encounter an error message saying, 'There was a problem parsing the package’, they can consider re-downloading the zip file and following the steps given above again.

