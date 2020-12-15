PUBG Mobile VN version (Season 16): APK+OBB download links and TapTap method

The battle royale genre has witnessed incredible growth on the mobile platform, thanks to the popularity of games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile has several region-specific variants to cater to the needs of users from different regions, one of which is the Vietnamese or VN version.

Players from Vietnam can directly download the game from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Players from other countries, however, can download PUBG Mobile VN via the APK and OBB files of the game or by using TapTap.

How to download PUBG Mobile VN version via APK+OBB files and TapTap

#1 APK + OBB Files

PUBG Mobile VN APK + OBB files: Click here

The size of the zip file containing both the APK and OBB is 602.1 MB. Hence, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device.

Here are the steps by which players can download and install PUBG Mobile VN via APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players first have to download the zip file from the link given above.

Step 2: They must then extract the zip file to obtain the APK and OBB files and enable the "Install from unknown source" option, if it has not been done already.

Step 4: Players should next locate and install the APK file. However, they should not open it yet.

Step 5: They can then copy and paste the 'com.vng.pubgmobile' folder to Android/OBB.

After the folder is copied, players can try out PUBG Mobile VN.

If players encounter an error message stating "There was an error parsing the package", they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

#2 TapTap Method

Players can follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile VN from TapTap:

Step 1: Players should first download the TapTap application from its official website. They can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: They should then search for PUBG Mobile VN and select the most relevant result.

Step 3: Players should next click on the download button.

After the download and installation processes are complete, players will be able to enjoy playing PUBG Mobile VN.

