5 funniest characters in the Assassin's Creed franchise

The Assassin's Creed franchise is popular worldwide for its incredible series of action-adventure games. Most of them are set in an open-world environment and entrenched in lore. There is a diverse cast of characters with unique personalities that players have familiarized themselves with over the years. Each title can hold its own due to the intricate storylines and captivating gameplay devised by Ubisoft.

While there are many offshoots of the Assassin's Creed franchise, much of the charm resides in its memorable characters, some of whom are quite hilarious. As you take up the role of an Assassin and complete missions to oppose the Templar Order, it is perfectly reasonable to take a moment and appreciate their top-tier humor.

Here are the five funniest characters from the Assassin's Creed franchise who will make you want to chuckle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Leonardo da Vinci and 4 other humorous characters in Assassin's Creed franchise

1) Shaun Hastings

Shaun Hastings is a hilarious character in the Assassin's Creed franchise. (Image via Ubisoft)

Shaun Hastings is an esteemed member of the Assassin Order who provides guidance and information to the mercenaries. However, his character is quite lively and loves to tease team members and crack sarcastic jokes. Shaun is one of the main reasons why Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is so beloved.

Many acknowledge Shaun for his wit and ability to break the tension when the situation is tense. He has been entertaining fans since his debut in Assassin's Creed II.

2) Yusuf Tazim

Yusuf Tamiz is one of the characters who likes cracking jokes. (Image via Ubisoft Montreal)

Yusuf Tazim, the Ottoman Brotherhood of Assassins leader, has a unique sense of humor. Despite his humble beginnings, he rose through the ranks successfully and prevented the Templars from overthrowing his kingdom.

Following in his father's footsteps, Tazim is dedicated to the Assassin's Order. He first appeared in Assassin's Creed: Revelations where he was responsible for creating weapons and gadgets for his allies.

Tazim enjoys making people laugh with his jokes and punchlines. When Tazim is with his team members, he uses humor to lighten the mood, often unleashing a barrage of jokes. Fans of the franchise cannot get enough of this enigmatic character.

3) Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Ezio is a main character in the Assassin's Creed franchise with a good sense of humor. (Image via Ubisoft )

Ezio Auditore Da Firenze, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed: Lineage, first appeared in 2009. His Italian heritage, skills as a master assassin, and determination to avenge the Templars' betrayal and torture of his family won over the community. While Ezio is serious about his mission, he also has a sardonic sense of humor that endears him to fans.

Ezio is one of the franchise's most iconic heroes, and there is no doubt that his quick wit contributed to his popularity. His charming personality inspires his allies, and he is always ready with a prank or a clever remark.

4) Jacob Frye

Sometimes Jacob is funny, but mostly he's busy. (Image via Ubisoft)

Jacob Frye and Evie Frye are the twin protagonists of Assassin's Creed Syndicate, both highly skilled Master Assassins of the British Brotherhood. Later in life, Jacob also becomes a member of the Order of the Sacred Garter.

Despite being an efficient assassin, he is more than capable of being impulsive and deviating from the Creed's plans. Jacob sums up his rebellious character saying,

"I'm no criminal. I just do as I please."

Jacob is no doubt reckless, but he never alienated fans. Instead, he won them over with his witty one-liners and wisecracks. His persona ranges from lighthearted to morbid, but his distinct, sarcastic humor has earned him a reputation among his fellow assassins.

For example, Jacob once teased Evie about her feelings for Henry Green. Another time, after killing Philip Twopenny, Jacob said, "for the path of the dead," while placing a coin in his hand.

5) Leonardo da Vinci

Ezio and Leonardo share thoughts and ideas. (Image via Ubisoft)

Leonardo da Vinci appeared as a historical figure twice in the video games, but that was enough for him to charm fans with his quirky personality and intelligence. Although da Vinci is a supporting character, he plays a key role in providing new weapons and technology to the Assassins. He detests the Templars and is driven to seek revenge against them.

Absent-minded and full of humor, da Vinci enjoys bantering with his allies to keep up their spirits. His jovial approach to life, bright humor, and earnest enthusiasm for his work add depth to his character.

Poll : 0 votes