Furious Fire Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Furious Fire is the latest super troop challenge in Clash of Clans, where players must use Super Wizards and win multiplayer battles to earn special rewards such as experience points and magic items. Players can participate in the challenge by going to the in-game events section of Clash of Clans.

Challenges are an amazing way to test new attacking strategies, and they allow players to do so at a lower training cost. Every week, developers release various in-game challenges that help players earn resources to upgrade faster in the game. This article will cover the Furious Fire challenge in Clash of Clans, its rewards, and best Super Wizard attack strategies.

Furious Fire Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Super Wizard is one of the strongest Super Troops in the game. It is a boosted version of the Wizard troop that throws lightning on the enemy's defenses. It can be unlocked by boosting the Wizard when the Wizard is at least level 9. Boosting the Wizard requires a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir, and doing so allows the Wizard to be boosted for a time period of 3 days.

Furious Fire is the latest in-game troop challenge, where players must use the Super Wizards to win multiplayer battles. Players can find this challenge in the game's events section. The in-game description of the Furious Fire challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Rain down fire and lightning when you use Super Wizards and take home the goods during this shocking event!"

Super Wizard is one of the best troops that can be used in a number of attacking strategies like GoWipe, BoWiBa and GoWiBa. Super Wizards can act as a good support troop for high-hitpoint troops like Pekkas and Golems.

Players must win 10 multiplayer battles using the minimum number of Super Wizards as specified in the challenge description. The number of Super Wizards to be used in multiplayer battles is dependent upon the Town Hall level. For example, Town Hall 13 players must use at least 3 Super Wizards to complete the challenge.

Similar to the Wizard of Awes challenge, players will receive a discount of 60% on Super Wizard training costs. Players can use Super Wizards to train armies at a lower cost and win more resources for faster upgrades.

Furious Fire challenge rewards

The Furious Fire challenge is a good way to earn additional experience points to increase in-game experience level. Other rewards for completing the Furious Fire challenge include magic potions and additional resources. The following are the various rewards for completing the Furious Fire challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players will receive 400 experience points on completing 10 multiplayer wins of the challenge.

Players will also receive a Super Potion, which will boost any Super Troop for a period of 3 days without using any Dark Elixir.

Finally, in-game challenges are the best way in Clash of Clans to earn additional experience and increase the account level. Players should also use the Super Wizards in various attacking strategies as it is available at a discounted training cost of 60%. Players need to complete the challenge by May 22, 2022 to earn all the rewards.

