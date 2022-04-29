Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer battle and strategy game that features in-game troop challenges and events that let players earn additional resources like Potions, Gems, Experience, and more. In the troop missions that Clash of Clans has to offer, it is necessary to use specific troops in online multiplayer fights in order to earn extra resources.

The latest addition to the in-game troop challenge, Wizard of Awes, requires players to deploy a specified number of Wizards to win multiplayer battles. Players may complete this challenge by 2 May to win rewards. In this article, we'll go over the Wizard of Awes challenge, its rewards, and how to complete it.

Wizard of Awes troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Wizard of Awes challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Wizards of Awes task is described as follows in the game:

"What's a Wizard good for? His magic spells victory when you use them at a discount during this event."

The Wizard of Awes challenge is a basic troop challenge that entails sending Wizards into multiplayer fights to win. Town Hall level determines the number of Wizards to use in multiplayer combat.

This is the second time Clash of Clans has released this challenge this year; the first time was in February 2022.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awesand Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awes 🔥 and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) https://t.co/gORvePLeqG

Players must win five multiplayer battles by 2 May to complete this challenge and get the rewards. Town Hall 13 players must use eight Wizards in the multiplayer battle for it to count as a challenge win. The challenge rewards include one Research Potion and 200 Experience. Furthermore, during this challenge, players also get an 80 percent discount on the training cost of a Wizard.

Various Wizard of Awes challenge strategies

The Research Potion, given to players after they complete five multiplayer victories, increases laboratory speed by 24 times for one hour. To complete the challenge, players must have the minimum number of Wizards required.

A few attack options for completing the newest troop challenge are as follows:

Wizards with Pekkas and Golems can be used in a GoWipe offensive plan. This is one of the most effective assault techniques available for any Town Hall level.

In multiplayer battles, using Witches and Bowlers provides a good opportunity to use Wizards. Distracting the defenses with Witch Skeletons allows Wizards and Bowlers to clear the base.

With Wizards, players can also employ a less expensive Giants attack method. This is similar to Town Hall 6 players' attack approach, which includes Archers, Giants, Barbarians, and Wizards. It can help you get more resources and at least one star for less Elixir.

In conclusion, completing troop challenges in Clash of Clans is a good way to earn extra resources such as Gems, Magic Items, and Experience. To do so, players must complete the Wizard of Awes quest and use the Research Potion to speed up the laboratory and troop upgrade process.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh