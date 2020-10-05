'Future me, I really hope I have a million subs': MrBeast posts a video of himself from 5 years ago, wins over the internet

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the most popular YouTubers today. He has risen through the ranks to become one of the most famous social media influencers.

Having made a name through his philanthropy, eye-watering giveaways, and elaborate stunts, the 22-year-old was hidden in obscurity for a large part of his early days as a YouTube creator, until a video where he counts up to 100,000 changed his life forever.

His fame did certainly not come easy, and for a YouTuber who originally used to average around a few thousand subscribers, the fact that today, MrBeast has a whopping 44 million subscribers shines as a true success story.

In an intriguing Back to the Future style video, MrBeast recently took his fans down the memory lane as he posted a video of himself from five years ago, where he addresses his future self:

It’s a video I filmed when I had 8,000 subscribers and scheduled uploaded 5 years in the future. Tomorrow is the big day! — MrBeast 6969420 (@MrBeastYT) October 3, 2020

The video, which features MrBeast still in high school, has so far raked in 12 million views and won over the internet for its uniqueness and prophetic style, where he pleads with his future self to be successful enough so as to hit the one million subscriber count someday.

MrBeast predicts the future

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, MrBeast hilariously revealed how his video about himself from 5 years ago had managed to get off to a better start than one of his popular videos where he gave away an entire island:

I love how a video that took young me 5 minutes to film had a better start then the video where I gave away a real island 😂 pic.twitter.com/oWN26yg7AT — MrBeast 6969420 (@MrBeastYT) October 4, 2020

The throwback video from the past begins with the following disclaimer:

"Today is October 4th, 2015 and I'm setting this video to go public in 5 years on October 4th , 2020"

True enough, in a manner akin to popular science fiction films, we spot a young MrBeast appearing on-screen and speaking about his lifestyle back in 2015, before the world came to know him:

"At the time I'm recording this video, I have 8,000 subscribers and 1.8 million views , so whenever you see this, compare these numbers to whatever I have when you watch this. "

He then goes on to share a bit more information about his life as a high-school teenager:

"I'm still in high-school right now, when you see this I'm actually going to not going to be in college , this is going to be after college, wow dude this is gonna be crazy ! "

Advertisement

He then proceeds to address his future self, for whom he throws down the gauntlet:

"If I don't have a million subscribers when you see this video , my entire life has been a failure ....I better have a million subscribers when you see this , by then I'd be out of college, probably doing YouTube as a job, maybe, please future me, please have a million subs! "

He ends the video with another test for future MrBeast, which involves a certain History test:

"I wonder if you remember what grade I'm gonna get on this history test that I take tomorrow....If you still remember the grade , that's crazy! "

Soon after his video went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as the online community responded to his 'prophetic' video.

Check out some of the reactions below:

We wanna see your past self talk about the future. And it was pretty interesting to see. — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) October 4, 2020

He knew you would blow up your past self believed in you — Geovani (@Geovani72789671) October 4, 2020

He forgot times 44 — 🎃RemRem🎃 (@TheBlueDuck4_) October 4, 2020

ok but where is the message for you in the present — aunt jigis (@auntjigis) October 4, 2020

A true inspiration. — Half-Dog Half-Fox (@AndreTelevise) October 4, 2020

I remember when you made that video, 5 years later and still going strong :,) — 🎃 Ethan 🎃 (@Ethan_Schriver) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

Ay bro wtf 🤣 you’re a legend. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) October 4, 2020

MrBeast's journey from an uncertain high-school kid to a legendary YouTuber is certainly a story for the ages, and fans were left impressed by the innovativeness behind his recent video.

However, there still remains one vital question whose answer the community continues to demand- how much exactly did MrBeast get on that History test?