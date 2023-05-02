G2 Esports vs LOUD League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

League of Legends MSI 2023 will feature the first-ever match between G2 Esport sand LOUD. Fans eagerly anticipate the first round of the play-in stage match between the Brazilian powerhouse and the European superstar team. It will be a phenomenal matchup as both are looking to win their first match. Even though G2 failed to win the LEC Spring 2023, they are hot favorites.

While LOUD just triumphed in CBLOL Split 1 2023, they are still the underdogs. After getting defeated by the Mad Lions in the LEC Spring 2023, G2 won the LEC Winter 2023 to earn a play-in spot. However, they always have a chance to succeed at League of Legends MSI 2023.

Preview of G2 Esports vs LOUD at the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in

Prediction

LOUD just got victorious in CBLOL Split 1 2023, as this is the first Mid-Season Invitational in their history. They had an impressive tournament at the Brazilian League of Legends Split, easily defeating other top Brazilian squads.

That being said, LoL Worlds 2023, LOUD's most recent appearance in a major international competition, was pretty underwhelming. After losing to DetonatioN in the play-in stage, they placed in the 19th–20th spot.

However, since they added the South Korean ADC player Route, things have been going really well for them. He was a bot-lane player for Sandbox Gaming, and in December 2022, he took Brance's place in LOUD.

As the most popular Brazilian LoL roster makes its way to MSI 2023, they know how to get the crowd going. Even when the odds are stacked against them, LOUD has a history of pulling off chic plays and winning.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, looked quite baffled during the playoff stage of LEC Spring 2023. They were the undisputed favorites for the spring split after winning the LEC Winter 2023. However, Caps and co's underwhelming performance was insufficient to advance past the lower bracket semi-finals.

G2's roster underwent a significant number of changes as a result of their disappointing League of Legends Worlds 2022 results. With Jankos, Targamas, and Flakked leaving the team, only Caps and BrokenBlade remained. Finally, Yike and French superstar Hans Sama were added to the lineup along with Mikyx's return.

Even though they qualified for the MSI by winning the winter split, the Mad Lions were a massive obstruction in their path.

As for the predictions for G2 Esports vs LOUD, G2 should be able to win despite not being in the best of form. Superstars such as Caps or Hans sama can significantly alter the outcome. The series will be epic, and all of the games should be of the highest quality.

Head-to-head

As mentioned earlier G2 Esports vs LOUD have not faced each other before.

Previous results

Previously, G2 faced Mad Lions at the League of Legends LEC Spring 2023 but failed to win. The game was spectacular, and the Mad Lions ultimately won 3-2.

LOUD easily defeated paiN Gaming in the CBLOL Split 1 2023 grand final match. They won by a score of 3-0.

MSI 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - BrokenBlade

Jungle - Yike

Mid - Caps

Bottom - Hans Sama

Support - Mikyx

LOUD

Top - Robo

Jungle - Croc

Mid - tinowns

Bottom - Route

Support - Ceos

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs LOUD will be broadcast live on Riot Games' official Twitch channel and the LoL esports website on May 2 at 8 a.m. PT/8.30 p.m. IST.

