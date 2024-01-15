G2 Esports vs Rogue League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final day of LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season Week 1 will feature G2 Esports vs Rogue. So far, the former has won two matches and is currently in the number one position; meanwhile, the latter lost two matches and is in eighth place.

G2 is showing great resilience and has started the new split as expected. All five players are going for meta-picks, and their team fights are on point. Rogue's performance, on the other hand, is not the same as the LEC Summer 2022, and they are struggling quite a bit with this new lineup.

Ahead of the anticipated matchup between G2 Esports and Rogue in the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season, let's delve into both teams' recent statistics, results, and more.

G2 Esports vs Rogue League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

G2 Esports with the same squad as last year, are proving to be a formidable force once again in the LEC. They are off to a good start, as they have defeated Team BDS and the new prospect, Karmine Corp.

In G2's previous match against Karmine Corp, Yike played a pivotal role with his Viego pick. His control of the neutral objectives and regular presence on the botlane were immaculate. It should be noted that Mikyx was also fantastic with his hooks using Nautilus.

However, Rogue had a tough start to the season. Although they didn't participate in the 2023 LEC splits after a great 2022, fans were quite excited about them. Unfortunately, they have now lost their matches against SK Gaming and Team Heretics.

Notably, Rogue's mid and ADC did not get any kills against Team Heretics. Despite picking meta champions like Aatrox, Azir, and Kalista, their team fights were looking underwhelming and all over the place.

It is quite evident that G2 is currently displaying immense strength, surpassing Rogue in terms of power. Nevertheless, in the realm of League of Legends, surprises are always waiting to unfold. Furthermore, Rogue possesses a handful of exceptional individual players who have the potential to completely turn things around.

As for the prediction for the G2 vs Rogue matchup in the LEC Winter 2024, the former is expected to win the game after a tough battle.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Rogue have played against each other a total of 21 times. The former came out on top 17 times, while the latter managed to prevail only four times.

Previous results

G2 defeated Karmine Corp in their previous matchup in the LEC Winter 2024.

On the other hand, Rogue lost their previous match against Team Heretics.

LEC Winter 2024 rosters

G2 Esports:

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Karmine Corp:

Top : Szygenda

: Szygenda Jungle : Markoon

: Markoon Mid : Larssen

: Larssen ADC : Comp

: Comp Support: Zoelys

Livestream details

The date and times for the LEC Winter 2024 matchup of G2 Esports vs Rogue are as follows:

PT : January 15, 9 am

: January 15, 9 am CET : January 15, 6 pm

: January 15, 6 pm IST : January 15, 10:30 pm

: January 15, 10:30 pm KST: January 16, 2 am

To watch the match live, visit the following websites:

You can also watch the LEC Winter 2024 co-streams hosted by well-known League of Legends streamers like Caedrel, Ibai, and more.

