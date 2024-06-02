G2 Esports vs Team Vitality - CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The G2 Esports vs Team Vitality matchup is sure to set the stage ablaze in the CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Finals, which will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. With both teams in amazing form and showcasing exceptional fragging potential, an exciting match is sure to take place to crown the winners of the 100th Counter-Strike champion.

In this article, we will analyze the key factors, provide some well-educated predictions, and also mention the live stream details for this heated CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Finals.

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality: Who will win the IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Finals?

Prediction

The IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Finals sees two powerhouses battle it out for the championship title, where G2 will seek redemption for thier loss against Vitality in the Group Stages of the tournament. G2 Esports vs Team Vitality is sure to be a thrilling clash, with both teams being in top form.

For G2 Esports, Stewie2k's return to the competitive scene has been an absolute blessing, as he has pulled off crucial rounds throughout the tournament. Paired with NiKo and m0NESY, this team boasts one of the best lineups in the current Counter-Strike scenario. The team's mastery of maps is also impressive, but G2's victory in the finals is likely to depend on their strong performances in maps like Nuke and Mirage.

Vitality's victory over Team Spirit was a masterclass in coordinated aggression. ZywOo continues to dominate, while apEX's leadership keeps the team focused. Vitality holds the edge on Inferno, a map where their map control shines.

The outcome of this match greatly depends on which team can better exploit the other's weaknesses. G2 has faltered more than often when their opponents are on a light-buy, although we have seen Stewie2k rise in such situations. ZywOo's firepower, on the other hand, is an important asset that can potentially outclass G2 in many ways.

Overall, the G2 Esports vs Team Vitality for the CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Finals is an exceptionally close call, but it leans slightly towards G2 Esports, given their current form and impressive individual plays under NiKo's leadership. However, Vitality's experience and firepower are a wild card, and this Bo3 series is going to be filled with nail-biting moments for sure.

Head-to-head

In Counter-Strike 2, G2 Esports and Team Vitality have faced each other only once, in Group A of this tournament. The match saw Vitality triumph over G2 in a best-of-three (Bo3) series with a 2-0 score.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was against 9z Team in the IEM Dallas 2024 Semifinals, where the former came out victorious with a dominant 2-0 victory. G2 is currently on a four-match win streak, their latest loss being against Team Vitality, and the team will look to avenge their earlier defeat.

Vitality's most recent match was also against Team Spirit in the IEM Dallas 2024 Semifinals, where they won 2-0. Over the last five matches, Vitality has only lost once to 9z Team, who were beaten easily by G2 Esports in the semifinals.

Lineups

G2 Esports

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač (IGL)

Kovač (IGL) Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Isaković Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Osipov Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Kovač Jacky "Stewie2K" Yip

Yip Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas (Coach)

Team Vitality

Dan "apEX" Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Lotan "Spinx" Giladi

Giladi Shahar "flameZ" Shushan

Shushan Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Herbaut William "mezii" Merriman

Merriman Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs Team Vitality in the IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Finals?

The IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Finals match between G2 Esports and Team Vitality takes place at the following date and time:

PDT: June 2, 11 am

June 2, 11 am EDT: June 2, 2 pm

June 2, 2 pm CEST: June 2, 8 pm

June 2, 8 pm IST: June 2, 11:30 pm

The matches can be watched on the official ESL channels on Twitch and YouTube. Here are the links:

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here G2 Esports vs Team Vitality on YouTube: Watch here

