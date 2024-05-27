Gaimin Gladiators vs Team Falcons Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Grand Final Highlights

Gaimin Gladiators' runners-up curse continues as Team Falcons defeated the lot in the Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Grand Final. The latter whitewashed the former 3-0 in a Bo5 series. The new gameplay update, 7.36 altered the meta as it was reflected in all three games. The first game ended within 29 minutes, while the remaining two dragged on for 40 minutes.

We'll cover all the important highlights between Team Falcons and Gaimin Gladiators in the Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Grand Final.

Gaimin Gladiators vs Team Falcons Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Grand Final Game 1 Highlights

Drafts:

Team Falcons (Radiant)

Weaver

Dragon Knight

Slardar

Hoodwink

Crystal Maiden

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire)

Clinkz

Leshrac

Underlord

Clockwerk

Dark Willow

Major fights and teamfights with timestamps

The fight that sealed the deal in game 1 (Image via ESL One Dota 2/YT)

(0:03) - GG claims the first blood by eliminating the Slardar near mid tier 1 tower (top Power Rune)

(6:35) - Dire's mid tier 1 tower is denied by the Leshrac. Dragon Knight and co. jumps on the fleeing Clock and furthers their gold lead.

(11:38) - Underlord harasses the Weaver, but the latter's team (Dragon Knight and Slardar) tps and quickly kills the former.

(12:05) - Hoodwink escapes Clock's ultimate and other spells. Slardar blinks in and stuns two heroes on the mid river and sets up two kills. Underlord joins the fight and loses his life as well.

(13:47) - Slardar once again initiates and catches Leshrac near the Dire tier 2 jungle.

(15:48) - A teamfight erupts before the Dire tier 2 tower. Dark Willow is the first one to fall, while Underlord and Clock join the fight via the Fiend's Gate. GG wins the skirmish after claiming DK's life.

(16:26) - Falcons fake a retreat and flanks Clock and Clinkz. Slardar stuns the two, while Hoodwink kills GG's carry with Bushwack (Clock dies as well after a short "packet loss" pause).

(17:09) - Leshrac is ganked by the Slardar at Dire's bottom lane. He is chased and slowly eliminated by Falcons.

(20:23) - Clinkz walks to his Tormentor with Falcons' sentry on the ground. Sladar once again jumps and secures a valuable kill.

(21:50) - DK gets a triple kill near Dire's Outpost (Clinkz, Dark Willow, and Clockwerk fall to him). Weaver, on the other hand, gets a casual Leshrac kill.

(22:30) - A teamfight breaks out near the bot Roshan Pit. Crystal Maiden is quickly eliminated, however, Dragon Knight once again gets a triple kill and wins the major fight.

(24:30) - Underlord buys back and joins the ongoing fight. However, without Clinkz and Willow, they are forced to retreat. DK initiates a second fight and stuns a fleeing Clock. The fight turns in Falcons' favor as they kill the Underlord, chase the Leshrac, and eventually bring him down.

(27:20) - Falcons siege Dire's bottom racks and routes GG without a hassle.

(28:28) - GG calls "GG" and brings an end to the first game.

Notable builds in this Dota 2 match:

DK - BKB, Aghanim's Scepter, Blink Dagger, Hyperstone, and Power Treads

Weaver - Glepinir, Hurricane Pike, Falcon Blade, and Power Treads

Game-changing moments:

Dragon Knight and Slardar's aggressive gameplay controlled the Clinkz and Leshrac from getting fat.

MVP and final score

MVP - Mar1ne (DK)

Final score - Team Falcons (30) - GG (11)

Gaimin Gladiators vs Team Falcons Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Grand Final Game 2 Highlights

Drafts:

Team Falcons (Dire)

Chaos Knight

Razor

Timbersaw

Tiny

Winter Wyvern

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant)

Wraith King

Templar Assassin

Dark Seer

Hoodwink

Enchantress

Major fights and teamfights with timestamps:

Chaos Knight survives a teamwipe and tps to safety (Image via ESL One Dota 2/YT)

(0:53) - Tiny is stunned by Hoodwink on the river near Dire's bot tier 1 tower. He quickly becomes the first blood after a short yet effective chase.

(0:06) - Wraith King gets the bottom river bounty but is surrounded by Falcons and killed.

(2:22) - A full-length Static Storm runs on TA and Razor gets a solo kill on her under Radiant's tier 1 mid tower.

(3:38) - Razor once against eliminates TA with the help of the roaming Tiny (Tiny's Toss secures the kill).

(3:47) - Enchantress, who teleported to help TA is also run over by the Falcons' duo (Tiny dies for the chase but in a clear win-win situation).

(5:07) - Dark Seer and Hoodwink are ganked at the top lane but the fight is turned around via a clutch Bushwack that disabled CK and Tiny. Seer uses Vaccum, gets a double kill, and chases the WW for a triple kill.

(6:45) - Razor and CK destroy a wandering Seer near the top small camp (Enchantress is also eliminated).

(9:05) - Two small skirmishes take place, one in the Radiant's midlane, the other near Dire's top tier 1 tower. However, only Tiny and Winter Wyvern are eliminated.

(11:31) - Razor tower dives and eliminates Hoodwink and Dark Seer.

(11:41) - WK who was chasing a low HP Timber, is quickly surrounded by Falcons and sent to the Radiant Fountain.

(14:28) - Timber is ganked and eliminated by TA, Hoodwink, and Enchtress while pushing top. Meanwhile, Wraith King is once again eliminated by Razor, who at this point is snowballing GG's heroes with a godlike spree.

(14:47) - He attempts to tp out near Radiant's tier 2 tower. However, TA's blink and Enchantress' right clicks are enough for a quick kill (Razor loses his godlike spree to TA).

(17:07) - Timbersaw is ganked again and loses his life when pushing top.

(17:45) - TA tps mid to push out the lane, but is jumped and eliminated by CK, Tiny, and WW.

(19:10) - GG chases CK but the latter's team reacts with haste and helps their carry survive. The fight turns in favor of Falcons who win the skirmish.

(20:54) - Falcons win another fight and start pushing.

(22:28) - TA's farm is further shunned as Falcons eliminate her with ease next to the former's tier 2 mid tower.

(27:50) - GG interrupts Falcons' Roshan attempt, but this decision quickly backfires as they lose the teamfight due to the latter's strong lineup.

(30:27) - Falcons go high ground but are halted by TA and Wraith King. Timbersaw, Tiny, Razor, and WW are eliminated in a sturdy hg defense. CK manages to escape with a BKB tp.

(34:52) - TA is caught off-guard and dies without buyback.

(38:53) - Falcons destroy Radiant's mid and bottom racks.

(39:47) - GG starts a fight at Dire's top tier 1 lane, but is quickly overwhelmed by Falcons' heroes. All of GG's heroes start falling like dominoes.

(43:16) - Lacking damage and survivability, GG once again taps "GG" after Falcons started chipping away Radiant's tier 4 towers.

Notable builds in this Dota 2 match:

Razor - BKB, Manta, Satanic, Blink Dagger, Power Treads, and Refresher Orb

CK - Armlet, Swift Blink, Bloodthorn, Power Treads, BKB, and Heart

Game-changing moments:

Razor running all around the map, stacking kills, and pushing towers crippled GG's early and mid-game stages.

CK outfarmed his counterpart and came online very soon.

MVP and final score

MVP - Mar1ne (Razor)

Final score - GG (18) - Falcons (45)

Gaimin Gladiators vs Team Falcons Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Grand Final Game 3 Highlights

Drafts:

Team Falcons (Radiant)

Gryocopter

Timbersaw

Axe

Snapfire

Crystal Maiden

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire)

Wraith King

Outworld Destroyer

Centaur Warrunner

Rubick

Phoenix

Major fights and teamfights with timestamps

Team Falcons destroying the Ancient in the final DreamLeague 23 Grand Final match (Image via ESL One Dota 2/YT)

(0:15) - OD claims the first blood on Snapfire near the bottom Power Rune

(4:44) - Axe's Counter Helix kills a fleeing Wraith King under Dire's tier 1 tower

(5:58) - Timber ganks bot and gets an easy kill on Centaur. OD drops ult and sends Snap back to her fountain.

(7:51) - Wraith King and Phoenix are killed by Timbersaw and co.

(9:07) - Axe is ganked and eliminated by OD and Rubick next to the Lotus Pool

(9:24) - OD and Rubick tps mid and melt the Timbersaw with OD's ult

(10:12) - Gyro and Crystal Maiden fight the Wraith King and Rubick at the bottom lane but lose their lives in the process. Timbersaw cleans up the low HP Rubick.

(12:46) - Axe starts a fight with a two-man call (Rubick and OD). Gyro dodges Supernova and goes on to wipe Dire's heroes.

(20:57) - GG claims Gyro's aegis and kills everyone except Timbersaw, who managed to tp to safety.

(33:50) - Another fight takes place in the midlane, this time Falcons come out on top. OD, Rubick, and Crystal Maiden are quickly eliminated.

(34:10) - Axe calls WK under Dire's tier 4 towers and culls him to the latter's wraith form (Falcons destroys the mid racks and retreats to reset).

(43:05) - GG puts up a resilient defense and kills the aegis-carrying Gyro. However, this does not stop Falcons, as they quickly eliminate Dire's heroes, forcing buybacks from the support and offlaner (Timbersaw gets an ultrakill).

(45:30) - With their Ancient exposed, GG has no other choice but to call it. Falcons are declared the winners of Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23.

Notable builds in this Dota 2 match:

Gyrocopter - BKB, Swift Blink, Aghanim's Scepter, Satanic, and Daedalus

Timbersaw - BKB, Eternal Shroud, Shiva's Guard, Arcane Blink, and Kaya

Axe - BKB, Blademail, Blink Dagger, Refresher Orb, Bloodstone, and Power Treads

Game-changing moments:

GG was outdrafted and outfarmed in all stages of this match. Falcons' carry had space to farm, which catalyzed their eventual win.

Timbersaw tanking most damage and surviving with low HP drained GG's spells and resources (Notably, Nullifier)

MVP and Final Score

MVP - Mar1ne (Timbersaw)

Final Score - Falcons (38) - GG (23)

That concludes all the major highlights in Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Grand Final between Team Falcons and Gaimin Gladiators. Check out Spotskeeda's Dota 2 section to get wind of the latest news, guides, and more.

