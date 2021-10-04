Galatasaray vs. Beyond Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream, and more

For the League of Legends Worlds 2021 Play-In stage, group B will close out the first day of games by pairing Turkish team Galatasaray (GS) against Beyond Gaming (BG) from the Pacific Championship Series. Galatasaray finished at the top of their region, beating anyone who stood in their way in the summer playoffs. Though they finished fourth in the winter, GS managed to rise to first place with an impressive summer split.

Beyond Gaming ended their League of Legends summer split with a narrow 5-game series against the PCS victor, PSG Talon. BYG had already beaten PSG once earlier in the playoffs, proving that they can go toe to toe with teams of that caliber. Now, they'll look to take on the TCL crowned victor for a chance to move on to round 2 of the Play-In stage.

Predictions and statistics for GS vs. BYG that League of Legends fans need to know

League of Legends fans, analysts and betting odds predict Galatasaray to win by a healthy margin. On top of that, Galatasaray is even predicted to come out on top of everyone else, including the NA powerhouse, Cloud9. Beyond Gaming is predicted to finish last in group B, so GS could run away with this one before BYG can respond.

Galatasaray will be carrying a heap of momentum moving into tomorrow's game after topping other teams in their region.

Alacrity.gg went to such lengths to place Galatasaray ahead of dominant League of Legends teams that have already secured a 'Worlds' ticket like 100 Thieves and T1. With these bold standings, Galatasaray could make a nice run in the group stage.

GS and BYG play in different regions, so this will be the first time these 2 teams face off this year.

One thing that might give BYG an advantage in this matchup is that one of their players, Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan, has experience in a high stakes game. He played in the 2021 MSI as a replacement for another ADC and could lead his team to victory over GS, who will rely on old school team compositions and picks paired with their new roster of talented players.

League of Legends fans can watch this match from the League of Legends official Twitch page as well as the LoL Esports website. Here's a look at both teams' starting rosters as of right now:

GS

Top - Kim "Crazy" Jae-hee

Jungle - Berk "Mojito" Kocaman

Mid - Onur Can "Bolulu" Demirol

ADC - Noh "Alive" Jin-wook

Support - Onur "Zergsting" Ünalan

BYG

Top - Wu "Liang" Liang-Te

Jungle - Huang "HuSha" Zi-Wei

Mids - Huang "Husky" Chin-Cheng or Chien "Maoan" Mao-An

ADC - Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan

Support - Chu Wu "Kino" Hsin-Jung

