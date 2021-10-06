Galatasary vs Cloud9 League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, live stream, and more

LCS and TCL fans are eagerly waiting for their home representatives in the League of Legends Play-In stage to face off in the best game of group B. The winner of this match will likely take first place while the loser takes second unless someone on the bottom of the group makes an upset down the road. Both Cloud9 and Galatasary are predicted to advance to the Group stage of the Worlds tournament, and it's only a matter of who moves for free and who must linger to fend off their spot from the third and fourth place.

Cloud9 and Galatasary are playing some of the best games of their League of Legends seasons, so this match is essentially goliath vs. goliath when it comes to Play-In stage teams. If both can keep up their momentum, their game on October 6 will be one for the books before Round two starts.

Predictions and statistics for GS vs C9 that League of Legends fans need to know

It took some time to determine who the predicted winner will be due to these teams' records and skill, but ultimately, Cloud9 will take this game and will move on to be the first place team in the League of Legends Play-In group B. Cloud9 is playing out of their minds, stretching back to their Summer Split. Though they finished third in the LCS, they've figured out what works and what needs to happen to find a victory. Perkz and Fudge are two of the best carries in this stage, and they seem to be coordinating well enough to dominate without trouble.

Tommy @Toggle_osrs @Jacmert @lolesports Hle looks horrible wtf were you watching lol??? LNG C9 GS look the strongest based on the games we saw. @Jacmert @lolesports Hle looks horrible wtf were you watching lol??? LNG C9 GS look the strongest based on the games we saw.

GS has two great carries as well, Crazy in the top lane and Alive as their ADC. That means both League of Legends teams' superior top laners will clash to settle the 0-0 score in group B of the Play-Ins. However, Perkz is a veteran of international tournaments and has more experience. He's allowed Cloud9 to play around him and does what needs to be done in these situations.

For GS to pull off a win in this League of Legends game, they need to beat C9 in the draft, focus on shutting down Perkz and Fudge simultaneously, and keep objectives on lock from the get-go.

Boog ☭🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️♌ @bugboog This current C9 LoL team has so much personality. They're just too fun to watch even when they're losing. Can't imagine wanting to cheer for another team at Worlds 2021. This current C9 LoL team has so much personality. They're just too fun to watch even when they're losing. Can't imagine wanting to cheer for another team at Worlds 2021.

GS and C9's "match of the powerhouses" takes place on October 6 at 2 PM Eastern Standard Time. LCS and TCL fans can watch this game from the League of Legends Twitch page and the LoL Esports website.

With how these teams are playing, it doesn't look like any substitutions will be made, so here's what their starting lineups look like:

C9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

Also Read

GS

Top - Kim "Crazy" Jae-hee

Jungle - Berk "Mojito" Kocaman

Mid - Onur Can "Bolulu" Demirol

ADC - Noh "Alive" Jin-wook

Support - Onur "Zergsting" Ünalan

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Which group B team will keep their undefeated record? Cloud9 Galatasary 3 votes so far