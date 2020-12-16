Galaxy Troopers Incubator in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has attracted millions of users in the last couple of years and has established itself as one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform.

The quick-paced game, which is developed and published by Garena, has a large variety of in-game items. Some of these items, like gun skins, characters and pets, provide players with an advantage on the battleground while others, like costume bundles, are available purely for aesthetic purposes.

Free Fire developers frequently introduce in-game events that provide players with opportunities to obtain exclusive items. Some of these items can be acquired for free while others require players to spend diamonds, which is the in-game currency.

How to obtain bundles from Galaxy Troopers Incubator in Free Fire

In the Galaxy Troopers Incubator, players stand a chance to get various bundles including – Star Crystal, Star’s Core, Silvery Beast, Pure White, Star Beast, Inner Galaxy.

Players need ‘Evolution Stone’ and ‘Blueprint: Galaxy‘ to redeem the bundles. They can be obtained by making spins.

The cost of a single spin is 40 diamonds while a pack of 5 costs 180 diamonds.

Follow the steps given below to obtain bundles from the Galaxy Troopers Incubator in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and click on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They should then click on the Galaxy Troopers option and select the desired number of skins.

Press on the enter button.

Step 3: After players have collected the required number of tokens, they can click on the enter button.

Select the desired set and press on the exchange button

Step 4: Next, they should select the desired outfit and click on the exchange button.

Here are the number of tokens required to redeem the skins:

Star Crystal Bundle: 7 Evolution Stone + 3 Blueprint: Galaxy

Star’s Core Bundle: 7 Evolution Stone + 3 Blueprint: Galaxy

Silvery Beast Bundle: 5 Evolution Stone + 2 Blueprint: Galaxy

Pure White Bundle: 5 Evolution Stone + 2 Blueprint: Galaxy

Star Beast Bundle: 3 Evolution Stone + 1 Blueprint: Galaxy

Inner Galaxy Bundle: 3 Evolution Stone + 1 Blueprint: Galaxy

