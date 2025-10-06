Galbrena VA in Wuthering Waves: Official voice actors and notable roles

Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Fusion Resonator. She is pretty popular in the community, and Kuro Games has revealed her voice actors in all four languages in the game. While not much info is available on the Chinese VA, the rest are amazing artists with plenty of experience, and they have done a great job as Galbrena.
This article will cover the voice actors of Galbrena in all four voice-overs and list some of their previous roles.
English voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
Devora Wilde is the English voice of Galbrena in WuWa. She has lent her voice to several video game characters, which include the following:
- The Beholder in Stellaris
- Nearl and Nearl the Radiant Knight in Arknights
- Antanasia Alikhanova in Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts
- The Exalted in Phoenix Point
- Jackie in Eternal Return: Black Survival
- Monica Rosen in Chicken Police: Into the Hive!
- Lae'zal in Baldur's Gate III
- Clea in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Crime Boss in Split Fiction
- Angela in Cronos: The New Dawn
Japanese voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
Umeka Shōji is the Japanese voice of Galbrena in WuWa. She has voiced for various anime and video games. Here are some of her past roles:
- Ran, Solitaire, and Inazuma (female) in One Piece
- Mizunuma-sensei, Yūko Kumagai, Itsuki Fujisawa, and Yū Kunichika in World Trigger
- Eri Karan in Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters
- Cyprine and Ptilol in Sailor Moon Crystal
- Saori in Kakegurui
- Marissa Thomas in Harukana Receive
- Young Nasa in Fly Me to the Moon
- Camilla in Spy x Family
- Zenobia in Fate/Grand Order
- Hilda Henriquez in God Eater 3
- Sakuya Izayoi in Touhou Spell Bubble
Korean voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
Lee Da-seul voices Galbrena in the Korean voice-over in WuWa. Listed below are some of her previous roles:
- Haniyyah in Genshin Impact
- Gillean Jordan in Cyberpunk 2077
- Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Kayama Reijo in Blue Archive
- Rell in League of Legends
- Aria Hale in Guilty Gear Strive
- Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Remornia in World of Warcraft
Chinese voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
Zhang Wenjie is the Chinese voice actor of Galbrena in WuWa. Unfortunately, we don't have any information about her other works.
