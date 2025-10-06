Galbrena VA in Wuthering Waves: Official voice actors and notable roles

Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Fusion Resonator. She is pretty popular in the community, and Kuro Games has revealed her voice actors in all four languages in the game. While not much info is available on the Chinese VA, the rest are amazing artists with plenty of experience, and they have done a great job as Galbrena.

This article will cover the voice actors of Galbrena in all four voice-overs and list some of their previous roles.

English voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Devora Wilde @Devora_Wilde Galbrena will see you now…so excited to be part of the WuWa family! @ShiningVoices @SideGlobal

Devora Wilde is the English voice of Galbrena in WuWa. She has lent her voice to several video game characters, which include the following:

The Beholder in Stellaris

in Stellaris Nearl and Nearl the Radiant Knight in Arknights

and in Arknights Antanasia Alikhanova in Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts

in Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts The Exalted in Phoenix Point

in Phoenix Point Jackie in Eternal Return: Black Survival

in Eternal Return: Black Survival Monica Rosen in Chicken Police: Into the Hive!

in Chicken Police: Into the Hive! Lae'zal in Baldur's Gate III

in Baldur's Gate III Clea in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Crime Boss in Split Fiction

in Split Fiction Angela in Cronos: The New Dawn

Japanese voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Galbrena's Japanese VA announcement (Image via Kuro Games)

Umeka Shōji is the Japanese voice of Galbrena in WuWa. She has voiced for various anime and video games. Here are some of her past roles:

Ran, Solitaire , and Inazuma (female) in One Piece

, and in One Piece Mizunuma-sensei, Yūko Kumagai, Itsuki Fujisawa , and Yū Kunichika in World Trigger

, and in World Trigger Eri Karan in Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters

in Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters Cyprine and Ptilol in Sailor Moon Crystal

and in Sailor Moon Crystal Saori in Kakegurui

in Kakegurui Marissa Thomas in Harukana Receive

in Harukana Receive Young Nasa in Fly Me to the Moon

in Fly Me to the Moon Camilla in Spy x Family

in Spy x Family Zenobia in Fate/Grand Order

in Fate/Grand Order Hilda Henriquez in God Eater 3

in God Eater 3 Sakuya Izayoi in Touhou Spell Bubble

Korean voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Lee Da-seul voices Galbrena in the Korean voice-over in WuWa. Listed below are some of her previous roles:

Haniyyah in Genshin Impact

in Genshin Impact Gillean Jordan in Cyberpunk 2077

in Cyberpunk 2077 Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Kayama Reijo in Blue Archive

in Blue Archive Rell in League of Legends

in League of Legends Aria Hale in Guilty Gear Strive

in Guilty Gear Strive Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard

in Call of Duty: Vanguard Remornia in World of Warcraft

Chinese voice actor of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Zhang Wenjie is the Chinese voice actor of Galbrena in WuWa. Unfortunately, we don't have any information about her other works.

