Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials leaked

Galbrena's ascension materials in Wuthering Waves have been revealed in a new set of leaks. The mysterious Tacet Hunter will become playable in the upcoming version 2.7 of the game, which will see the conclusion of the Rover's journey in the island nation of Rinascita. These leaked materials hint at what resource you will need to upgrade Galbrena.Let's take a look at all of the materials that you will need to upgrade Galbrena in Wuthering Waves.Note: This article is based on information from renowned leakers such as Stepleaker. Take it with a pinch of salt as these are not final and might change in the future.Wuthering Waves: Galbrena ascension and skill level up materialsHere is a list of materials that Galbrena in Wuthering Waves will require if you want to upgrade her.Ascension MaterialsLF Tidal Residuum x 4MF Tidal Residuum x 12HF Tidal Residuum x 12FF Tidal Residuum x 4Blighted Crown of Puppet King x 46Stone Rose x 60Shell CreditResonance PotionSkill MaterialsLF Tidal Residuum x 25MF Tidal Residuum x 28HF Tidal Residuum x 40FF Tidal Residuum x 57Shell CreditImpure Phlogiston x 25Extracted Phlogiston x 28Refined Phlogiston x 55Flawless Phlogiston x 67Unknown Boss Material x 26Where to farm Ascension Materials for Galbrena in Wuthering WavesImpure PhlogistonAbyss of Confession (Image via Kuro Games)Impure Phlogiston can be obtained by challenging the Abyss of Confession or Marigold Woods domains. Given that the Tacet Discord Hunter also requires the Tidal Residuum materials, you should challenge the Abyss of Confession domain, as the item is also dropped on completing the domain once. The Abyss of Confession is located in the Nimbus Sanctum area of Ragunna in Rinascita.Stone RoseStone Rose is a material that can be found throughout the Murmurstown area in the new Sanguis Plateaus region of Septimont in Rinascita. Use your sensor to find the flowers that can be found throughout the ruined remains of the settlement. Blighted Crown of Puppet KingThe False Sovereign location (Image via Kuro Games)You can obtain the Blighted Crown of the Puppet King by challenging and defeating the False Sovereign boss in Wuthering Waves. You can find it in the Earthrend Wedge area in Sanguis Plateaus, to the right side of Murmurstown. Do keep in mind that you will need to complete the story quest, By the Sun's Burning Hands else the boss won't appear.