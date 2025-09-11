Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials leaked

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 11, 2025 08:50 GMT
Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials
Everything you need to know about Galbrena's ascension materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena's ascension materials in Wuthering Waves have been revealed in a new set of leaks. The mysterious Tacet Hunter will become playable in the upcoming version 2.7 of the game, which will see the conclusion of the Rover's journey in the island nation of Rinascita. These leaked materials hint at what resource you will need to upgrade Galbrena.

Ad

Let's take a look at all of the materials that you will need to upgrade Galbrena in Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article is based on information from renowned leakers such as Stepleaker. Take it with a pinch of salt as these are not final and might change in the future.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Wuthering Waves: Galbrena ascension and skill level up materials

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a list of materials that Galbrena in Wuthering Waves will require if you want to upgrade her.

Ascension Materials

  • LF Tidal Residuum x 4
  • MF Tidal Residuum x 12
  • HF Tidal Residuum x 12
  • FF Tidal Residuum x 4
  • Blighted Crown of Puppet King x 46
  • Stone Rose x 60
  • Shell Credit
  • Resonance Potion

Skill Materials

  • LF Tidal Residuum x 25
  • MF Tidal Residuum x 28
  • HF Tidal Residuum x 40
  • FF Tidal Residuum x 57
  • Shell Credit
  • Impure Phlogiston x 25
  • Extracted Phlogiston x 28
  • Refined Phlogiston x 55
  • Flawless Phlogiston x 67
  • Unknown Boss Material x 26
Ad

Where to farm Ascension Materials for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Impure Phlogiston

Abyss of Confession (Image via Kuro Games)
Abyss of Confession (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Impure Phlogiston can be obtained by challenging the Abyss of Confession or Marigold Woods domains. Given that the Tacet Discord Hunter also requires the Tidal Residuum materials, you should challenge the Abyss of Confession domain, as the item is also dropped on completing the domain once.

The Abyss of Confession is located in the Nimbus Sanctum area of Ragunna in Rinascita.

Stone Rose

Stone Rose is a material that can be found throughout the Murmurstown area in the new Sanguis Plateaus region of Septimont in Rinascita. Use your sensor to find the flowers that can be found throughout the ruined remains of the settlement.

Ad

Blighted Crown of Puppet King

The False Sovereign location (Image via Kuro Games)
The False Sovereign location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can obtain the Blighted Crown of the Puppet King by challenging and defeating the False Sovereign boss in Wuthering Waves. You can find it in the Earthrend Wedge area in Sanguis Plateaus, to the right side of Murmurstown. Do keep in mind that you will need to complete the story quest, By the Sun's Burning Hands else the boss won't appear.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications