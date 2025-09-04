Wuthering Waves 2.7 drip marketing reveals Galbrena, an upcoming playable character

Kuro Games officially reveals Galbrena to be the upcoming featured character for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update. The mysterious Discord Hunter had many players curious due to her short, yet stylish appearance at the end of the 2.6 story quest, By Sun's Burning Hands, and on September 4, 2025, Kuro Games finally unveiled her as the upcoming 5-star resonator.Galbrena was initially revealed during a set of Wuthering Waves character announcements when Septimont first came out. With her brief appearance during version 2.6's story, and now that she has been officially unveiled, the upcoming 2.7 update is shaping out to be heavily featuring her as part of the plot.Galbrena revealed for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 updateThe mysterious blue-clad Tacet Discord Hunter has long remained one of the most anticipated resonators by the community ever since her first reveal during the set of character announcements for Septimont and beyond. But with her brief appearance at the very end of the story quest, By Sun's Burning Hands, her involvement in the upcoming arc of Septimont became clear.Kuro Games finally revealed Galbrena to become playable in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, and she will likely be featured in Phase 1 of the patch. Her social media announcement posts give us a glimpse at her backstory. &quot;Fiend of Ever-burning Flame, Discord Slayer... She has been to hell and back, through countless battles, deepest darkness, and much more. She hunts, going from one hunting ground to another, and will never stop hunting.&quot; Galbrena is a 5-star rarity resonator, and given both her announcement posts and key art features heavy references to fire, will likely have the Fusion Attribute. While it is unconfirmed, she is a Pistol user in all likelihood, given that it is the weapon she can be seen wielding in her featured artworks, and also during the story.When will the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update be releasedWuthering Waves version 2.7 will likely be released on October 9, 2025, if you are going by the schedule of previous patches. More details regarding the version will be revealed during the special preview program, which will premiere during the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.Galbrena will likely be featured during Phase 1 of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, given that they plan on releasing the next major chapter of the story, which will likely heavily feature her. While it is not confirmed, it will likely be the finale of Septimont and Rinascita as a whole, as the Tacet Discord Hunter revealed her next target to be the Threnodian called Leviathan.