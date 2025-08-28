How to beat the False Sovereign in Wuthering Waves: Boss location, rewards, and more

The False Sovereign in Wuthering Waves is one of the many new bosses added with the 2.5 update. It is a world boss, and you will need to defeat it to obtain materials that you will need to upgrade certain resonators, like Augusta. The False Sovereign can be found in the new Sanguis Plane region, but it won't be unlocked from the get-go.

Let's take a look at how you can defeat the False Sovereign in Wuthering Waves.

False Sovereign boss location in Wuthering Waves and how to unlock

The False Sovereign can be found in the new region of Sanguis Plateaus, which is located to the south of Septimont in Rinascita. Once you unlock the area, you will have to go to the Earthrend Wedge, in the eastern part of the map, to find the boss. The nearest Resonance Nexus is The Wastelands, but you don't need to go there.

Location (Image via Kuro Games, SK Gaming)

The boss will be locked behind the main story quest, By Sun's Burning Hand. You will need to complete the quest and defeat it there to unlock it. You will be able to simply fast-travel to it after that.

Tips and tricks to beat The False Sovereign in Wuthering Waves

The False Sovereign has high Electro and Havoc resistance. During the story, you won't be able to use any of your own characters and will be stuck with using the trial version of Augusta and Rover. Here are a few key tips and tricks to take down the False Sovereign in Wuthering Waves.

The boss fight (Image via Kuro Games, SK Gaming)

The False Sovereign can summon and use Dark Tides as an extension of its body, giving it a larger range. Look out for these attacks and dodge and parry as needed

The False Sovereign will often start spinning. You will need to dodge these attacks.

Look out for when a big blob of Dark Tide is forming in the center of the arena. Run away else it will start pulling you in. After a while, spikes will protrude from the blob and damage you if you are too close.

Look for when the False Sovereign starts levitating above ground. It will perform a lunge attack, which can be parried.

Team setups

Any team can be used to beat the False Sovereign in Wuthering Waves. Try to avoid Electro characters due the boss's high resistance to the attribute.

Cartethyia, Ciaccona, Aero Rover

Brant, Lupa, Changli

Zhezhi, Carlotta, Shorekeeper

Rewards for defeating The False Sovereign in Wuthering Waves

You will get the following items by defeating The False Sovereign:

The False Sovereign Echo

Blighted Crown of Puppet King

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

The Blighted Crown of Puppet King is required to build Augusta in Wuthering Waves.

