Sanguis Plateaus in Wuthering Waves is the latest map expansion of Rinascita, introduced in version 2.6. You will find this area south of the region of Septimont, and it is technically a part of the City-State. Sanguis Plateaus is a key region as it contains the new boss, False Sovereign, whom you need to farm to ascend characters like Augusta in Wuthering Waves.

This article will cover how to reach Sanguis Plateaus in Wuthering Waves.

How to unlock Sanguis Plateaus in Wuthering Waves

Sanguis Plateaus is the new region added with the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. You can find this island south of Septimont, and the new main story chapters will unfold in this location. To reach Sanguis Plateaus, you will need to start the main quest, By Sun's Burning Hands.

Continue the main story quest to unlock Sanguis Plateaus in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Keep in mind that you need to complete the previous main story quest, Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden, first if you want to unlock this mission. Once done, you will be tasked with going to the Ephor's Palace of Septimont and meeting with Augusta.

She will let you know about her plan to tackle the threat looming over Septimont and will ask you to meet her later. From here, follow the main story till you meet Avidius and walk with him to the place where Augusta and her troops are stationed. Here, you will be put through a cutscene where the Rover and the Septimontians will take the Gryphons to fly to the Sanguis Plateaus.

The landing will be a bit rough, as you will be attacked by the mysterious Corrosaurus, and you will have to fight him. Once the sequence ends, go to the camp and talk with Augusta, and you will have Sanguis Plateaus in Wuthering Waves unlocked. You will be able to start exploring the area from here and unlock any Resonance Beacons and Nexuses.

Unlike the previous area, the Fabricatorium of the Deep, the Sanguis Plateaus map expansion is quite large, almost the same size as Septimont. Besides your regular chests, puzzles, etc., the new map also houses the False Sovereign, a boss whose material you will need to ascend Augusta in case you pull for her.

It also contains some of the newer echoes, whom you will need to farm to build characters like Augusta and Iuno.

