Best Augusta build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

The Ephor of Septimont, Augusta, has finally arrived in Wuthering Waves with the latest 2.6 update. Ever since her reveal back during version 2.4 of the game, she has been one of the most-anticipated characters by the community, and now that she has finally arrived in the game, you might wonder how to properly build her so that she can dominate the battlefield.

Here is everything that you need to know to build Augusta in Wuthering Waves.

Best Sonata Effects for Augusta in Wuthering Waves

The Ephor of Septimont uses a combination of two and three sets of Sonata Effects similar to Phrolova in Wuthering Waves. For Augusta, you will need the two-piece Void Thunder and the three-piece Crown of Valor.

Sonata setups (Image via Kuro Games)

The new Crown of Valor is tailor-made for her, as it can give you ATK and Crit Damage buff, given you have a shield. The Ephor of Septimont can generate one for herself, making this the best Sonata set for her. The two-piece Void Thunder buffs your Electro Damage, making this a viable set for the remainder slots.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Electro Damage Bonus

: Electro Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Electro Damage Bonus

: Electro Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%

You can equip in any manner, just make sure that your 4-star echo is from the Crown of Valor set.

Main Echo for Augusta in Wuthering Waves

When it comes to the main echo, your go-to choice is the new False Sovereign echo, which is part of the Crown of Valor set. It buffs your heavy attack and Electro bonus, both of which are great for the Ephor of Septimont, as she can utilize both of these bonuses to deal damage.

The Thundering and Tempest Mephises are also great choices, as they also buff Electro damage alongside Heavy Attack/ Liberation damage, but it is better to use the False Sovereign, as you do not have to go through the long attack animation of the Mephis echoes.

Best weapons for Augusta in Wuthering Waves

1) Thunderflare Dominion

Weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Without any doubt, the new Thunderflare Dominion is the best-in-slot option for the Ephor of Septimont. It not only provides you with high attack and crit stats, but also gives you 35% Defense Ignore and 20% Heavy Attack bonus, granted you have a shield. This makes it one of the strongest weapons in the game, especially for her.

2) Verdant Summit

The second-best option for the Ephor of Septimont is the Verdant Summit, Jiyan's 5-star Broadblade. It gives you high base attack and Crit Damage, alongside 12% Attribute damage and 48% Heavy Attack bonus. If you have this weapon, you can use this instead of Thunderflare Dominion.

3) Aureate Zenith

For those who buy the battle pass, the new Aureate Zenith is a great pick for Augusta in Wuthering Waves. Despite its low base attack, it gives you a high Crit Damage, alongside 7.2% ATK and 10.8% Heavy Attack buff. If you purchase the BP often, this weapon can be maxed out easily, making it quite valuable.

4) Other options

These weapons can work, but they won't be as effective as the ones mentioned above:

Lustrous Razer (Standard 5-star weapon)

Helios Cleaver (Gacha system)

Best teammates for Augusta in Wuthering Waves

The following characters can work well with the Ephor of Septimont:

Teams (Image via Kuro Games)

Phrolova, Shorekeeper

Yinlin, Shorekeeper

Mortefi, Baizhi

Her options are a bit restricted as of now, given that the game currently has limited Electro/ Heavy Attack buffers. One thing that you should keep in mind is that Iuno in Wuthering Waves has the potential to work well with Augusta, but until she comes out during the second phase of version 2.6, nothing can be said for certain.

