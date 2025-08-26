Wuthering Waves Thunderflare Dominion guide: Stats, passive, and materials

Thunderflare Dominion is Augusta’s signature option in Wuthering Waves, and it will be featured in the version 2.6 banner. The broadblade provides both CRIT Rate and ATK, along with a powerful passive effect that greatly benefits its wielder. Those planning to optimize Augusta’s build might want to summon and equip the weapon on her.
This article further discusses the materials required to upgrade Thunderflare Dominion in WuWa and explores its attributes.
Wuthering Waves Thunderflare Dominion stats and passive
In the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, Rovers can summon Augusta and her signature weapons. As such, the banner carrying the Thunderflare Dominion will be released with the patch on August 28, 2025.
Like other 5-star weapons, players are guaranteed to get Augusta’s broadblade within 80 wishes, thanks to the pity system. They might get it sooner if they are lucky.
The Thunderflare Dominion broadblade in WuWa offers the following main and subsidiary stats at max level:
- Main stat: 675 ATK
- Sub-stat: 12.1% Crit. Rate
The base version of Thunderflare Dominion offers the following passive to the wearer:
“Increases ATK by 12%. Casting Intro Skill or Resonance Skill increases Heavy Attack DMG by 20% for 15s. Obtaining Shield allows Heavy Attack DMG to ignore 7.2% of the target's DEF for 7s, stacking up to 5 times. This effect is triggered once every 0.5s”
Players can stack multiple copies of the weapon to almost double the effect. However, this will require quite a few wishes, so we don’t recommend the upgrade. The resources are better spent on new characters.
Wuthering Waves Thunderflare Dominion ascension materials
Here are the materials required to ascend Thunderflare Dominion in WuWa:
- 330,000 Shell Credit
- LF Whisperin Core x6
- MF Whisperin Core x6
- HF Whisperin Core x10
- FF Whisperin Core x12
- Waveworn Residue 210 x6
- Waveworn Residue 226 x8
- Waveworn Residue 235 x6
- Waveworn Residue 239 x20
Where to find Thunderflare Dominion ascension materials
Whisperin Core
The different rarities of Whispering Core serve as the development material for characters and weapons. They are dropped when you defeat overworld enemies like Clang Bang and Zig Zag. You can also purchase Whisperin Core from the in-game store and Weapon Shop.
Waveworn Residue
Ascension materials like the Waveworn Residue can be obtained from the Forgery Challenges. You can get them specifically from the Eroded Ruins and Garden of Adoration domains. Use the Synthesis feature to craft higher rarities of Waveworn Residue if you have the required resources.
