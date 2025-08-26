Wuthering Waves 2.6 free pulls and total Astrite estimation

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 26, 2025 11:20 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.6 free pulls and total Astrite estimation (Image via Kuro Games)
Wuthering Waves 2.6 free pulls and total Astrite estimation (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 2.6 will be released on August 28, 2025, and is going to be a major Rinascita update, as it will introduce two new characters and feature a bunch of new events. Rovers can expect to get a ton of free pulls from all the new content. Fortunately, leaker Toskkur shared an estimated amount of the total Astrites and Tides that one could obtain in version 2.6.

This article will briefly cover the total Astrites and pull count that could be obtained in Wuthering Waves 2.6.

Note: Some parts of the article are based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take that information with a grain of salt.

Total Astrites and pull count estimation in Wuthering Waves 2.6

Players can expect to earn a ton of free Astrites and pulls from all the events and exploration in Wuthering Waves 2.6. A leak has shared an estimate of the total freebies one could obtain in the upcoming update.

Here's a brief overview of the total Astrites and other gacha currencies that could be obtained in version 2.6:

Regular rewards

  • Dailies: Astrite x 2520
  • Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways: Astrite x 960
  • Whimpering Wastes: Astrite x 1600
  • Tower of Adversity: Astrite x 800
  • Coral Shop: Lustrous Tide x 7, Radiant Tide x 7, Forging Tide x 7
  • Battle Pass (free): Lustrous Tide x 5
1-time claimable rewards

  • Version 2.5 codes and compensation: Astrite x 900
  • Exploration: Astrite x ~2900, Lustrous Tide x 3
  • Main Story: Astrite x 400
  • Tactical Hologram: Astrite x 120

Events

  • Gifts of the Moon Roamer: Radiant Tide x 10, Forging Tide x 10
  • Gifts of the Hunt: Lustrous Tide x 5, Radiant Tide x 5
  • Beyond the Waves (Rinascita): Astrite x 400, Lustrous Tide x 5
  • Tidal Defence Simulator: Astrite x 1200
  • Hunt of Ash and Steel: Astrite x 500
  • Marks of the Wind: Astrite x 400
  • Sanguis Plateus Travel Atlas: Astrite x 300
  • Second Coming of Solaris Ultra: Astrite x 400
  • Moonlight Revelations: Astrite x 400
  • Prints of Plateus: Astrite x 180
  • Windrider Project: Astrite x 50
  • Character Trials: Astrite x 100
An F2P player should be able to obtain 14,130 Astrites, 22 Radiant Tides, 25 Lustrous Tides, and 17 Forging Tides in Wuthering Waves 2.6. This would let players do 110 pulls on the limited banner, 25 on the standard, and 17 on the weapon banner. This is potentially more than enough for players to guarantee at least one 5-star character.

Of the total 14,130 Astrites, 9,950 could be obtained in the first phase of version 2.6, and the remaining 4,180 could be obtained in the second half. Note that the total count will also depend on the player's participation in the events.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

