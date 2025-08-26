Wuthering Waves 2.6 free pulls and total Astrite estimation

Wuthering Waves 2.6 will be released on August 28, 2025, and is going to be a major Rinascita update, as it will introduce two new characters and feature a bunch of new events. Rovers can expect to get a ton of free pulls from all the new content. Fortunately, leaker Toskkur shared an estimated amount of the total Astrites and Tides that one could obtain in version 2.6.This article will briefly cover the total Astrites and pull count that could be obtained in Wuthering Waves 2.6.Note: Some parts of the article are based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take that information with a grain of salt. Total Astrites and pull count estimation in Wuthering Waves 2.6Players can expect to earn a ton of free Astrites and pulls from all the events and exploration in Wuthering Waves 2.6. A leak has shared an estimate of the total freebies one could obtain in the upcoming update.Here's a brief overview of the total Astrites and other gacha currencies that could be obtained in version 2.6:Regular rewardsDailies: Astrite x 2520Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways: Astrite x 960Whimpering Wastes: Astrite x 1600Tower of Adversity: Astrite x 800Coral Shop: Lustrous Tide x 7, Radiant Tide x 7, Forging Tide x 7Battle Pass (free): Lustrous Tide x 51-time claimable rewardsVersion 2.5 codes and compensation: Astrite x 900Exploration: Astrite x ~2900, Lustrous Tide x 3Main Story: Astrite x 400Tactical Hologram: Astrite x 120EventsGifts of the Moon Roamer: Radiant Tide x 10, Forging Tide x 10Gifts of the Hunt: Lustrous Tide x 5, Radiant Tide x 5Beyond the Waves (Rinascita): Astrite x 400, Lustrous Tide x 5Tidal Defence Simulator: Astrite x 1200Hunt of Ash and Steel: Astrite x 500Marks of the Wind: Astrite x 400Sanguis Plateus Travel Atlas: Astrite x 300Second Coming of Solaris Ultra: Astrite x 400Moonlight Revelations: Astrite x 400Prints of Plateus: Astrite x 180Windrider Project: Astrite x 50Character Trials: Astrite x 100An F2P player should be able to obtain 14,130 Astrites, 22 Radiant Tides, 25 Lustrous Tides, and 17 Forging Tides in Wuthering Waves 2.6. This would let players do 110 pulls on the limited banner, 25 on the standard, and 17 on the weapon banner. This is potentially more than enough for players to guarantee at least one 5-star character.Of the total 14,130 Astrites, 9,950 could be obtained in the first phase of version 2.6, and the remaining 4,180 could be obtained in the second half. Note that the total count will also depend on the player's participation in the events.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.